Realme is set to unveil a range of 5G-led AIoT products by the end of this month. The digital launch event named Hey Creatives will take place on July 26 at 12:30pm IST. A teaser by the Chinese company has also indicated that the Realme Pad X and Realme Watch 3 will be a part of the launch. A PC monitor and two earphones are also expected to be included in the launch, although not many details are available now. The Realme Pad X with an 11-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC was launched in China this May.

Realme will be unveiling a slew of 5G-led AIoT products on July 26 at 12:30pm IST via a digital launch event named Hey Creatives. Although the tech company has not officially announced that the Realme Pad X and Watch 3 will be a part of this launch, the Twitter post by Realme and the promo page set-up by e-commerce site Flipkart indicate that both the gadgets will a part of the July 26 launch.

Realme officially teased the launch of the Realme Pad X in India earlier this week. The company did not reveal the launch date, pricing information, and other details regarding the upcoming tablet. Realme Watch 3 was also teased recently by the company ahead of the launch of the smartwatch in India. The Watch 3 is confirmed to feature a bigger screen that the Realme Watch 2 and will come with Bluetooth calling function.

The Hey Creatives poster also hints at the launch of two earphones and a PC monitor by Realme. One of the audio products appears to be the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo. According to the Flipkart promo page, the product will be officially revealed on July 18. Flipkart has teased the next set of earphones with phrases like ‘adaptive clarity' and ‘stable sound'. Further details regarding the PC monitor will also be revealed by Realme on July 18.

To recall, the Realme Pad X with an 11-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC was launched in China this May. The Realme Pad X sports an 11-inch display with a 2K resolution. The tablet packs a Snapdragon 695 SoC and features a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back as well as an unspecified front-facing sensor with a 105-degree field of view.

The Pad X is equipped with an 8,340mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The Realme Pad X also features quad speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. This tablet can be paired with a keyboard and Realme Magnetic Stylus.

