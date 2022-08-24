Realme 9i 5G goes on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm IST. The smartphone was launched in the country on August 18. The handset sports a 6.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. The Realme 9i 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge technology support. It also gets Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.

Realme 9i 5G price in India, offers

Realme 9i 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage. The high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage has been priced at Rs. 16,999. The smartphone will be available starting today at 12pm IST via company's online store, and via Flipkart in Metallica Gold and Rocking Black colour options.

On the Realme online store, the company is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 with ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. Customers can also avail a discount of Rs. 1,500 with ICICI Bank EasyEMI transactions. On Flipkart, the e-commerce platform is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit card non-EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering a discount of Rs. 1,500 with HDFC Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions. Customers can also avail the exchange offer of up to Rs. 14,250.

Realme 9i 5G specifications

Realme 9i 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone. It runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The handset sports a 6.6-inch display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits brightness. The Realme 9i 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Realme 9i 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a portrait sensor, and a macro lens. At the front, the handset features an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. For connectivity, the phone gets 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and GPS/AGPS. It also gets a magnetic induction sensor, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, and an accelerometer.

The Realme 9i 5G also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking the phone. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge technology support. It measures 164.4 x 75.1 x 8.1mm, and weighs about 187g, according to the company.

