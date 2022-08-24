Technology News
Realme 9i 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications

Realme 9i 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 24 August 2022 10:29 IST
Realme 9i 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 9i 5G (pictured) is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme 9i 5G will be available in two colour options
  • Flipkart is offering several offers with the handset
  • The new Realme phone packs a 5,000mAh battery

Realme 9i 5G goes on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm IST. The smartphone was launched in the country on August 18. The handset sports a 6.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. The Realme 9i 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge technology support. It also gets Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.

Realme 9i 5G price in India, offers

Realme 9i 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage. The high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage has been priced at Rs. 16,999. The smartphone will be available starting today at 12pm IST via company's online store, and via Flipkart in Metallica Gold and Rocking Black colour options.

On the Realme online store, the company is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 with ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. Customers can also avail a discount of Rs. 1,500 with ICICI Bank EasyEMI transactions. On Flipkart, the e-commerce platform is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit card non-EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering a discount of Rs. 1,500 with HDFC Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions. Customers can also avail the exchange offer of up to Rs. 14,250.

Realme 9i 5G specifications

Realme 9i 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone. It runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The handset sports a 6.6-inch display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits brightness. The Realme 9i 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Realme 9i 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a portrait sensor, and a macro lens. At the front, the handset features an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. For connectivity, the phone gets 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and GPS/AGPS. It also gets a magnetic induction sensor, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, and an accelerometer.

The Realme 9i 5G also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking the phone. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge technology support. It measures 164.4 x 75.1 x 8.1mm, and weighs about 187g, according to the company.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 9i 5G

Realme 9i 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Realme, Realme 9i 5G, Realme 9i 5G price in India, Realme 9i 5G specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Revealed, With Customisable Sticks, Button Mapping, and More

