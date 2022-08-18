Technology News
Realme 9i 5G With Dimensity 810 5G, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 9i 5G price in India starts from Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 August 2022 12:05 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 9i 5G comes in three colour options

Highlights
  • Realme 9i 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging
  • The smartphone gets Dynamic RAM Expansion technology
  • Realme 9i 5G sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Realme 9i 5G was launched in India on Thursday as the company's latest affordable smartphone. The handset comes with a 6.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Realme says that the smartphone comes with Dynamic RAM Expansion technology that adds virtual RAM in order to improve app responsiveness. It also gets Vintage CD Design with a reflective texture. Realme had revealed a few of the specifications in the run-up to the launch.

Realme 9i 5G price, availability

The Realme 9i 5G price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The company is offering the phones with Rs. 1,000 HDFC Bank discount at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. The Realme smartphone will go on sale on August 24 at 12pm (noon) in Metallica Gold, Rocking Black, and Soulful Blue colour options.

Realme 9i 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Realme 9i 5G runs Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone gets an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme 9i 5G packs a triple rear camera. There is a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens, a portrait shooter, and a macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens.

The Realme 9i 5G gets up to 128GB storage expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/AGPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include magnetic induction sensor, light, proximity, and acceleration sensors.

The Realme 9i 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Quick Charge technology. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It measures 164.4x75.1x8.1mm and weighs 187g.

Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
