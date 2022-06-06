Realme 9i 5G is going to launch in India this month, according to a report. Earlier, the 5G variant of the smartphone was said to not make its way to India, but now it is being said that the company has reconsidered its decision and has planned to bet big on 5G in India. According to earlier tips, the company is also expected to launch the Realme GT Neo 3T and Realme Pad X in the first half of this month.

According to a report from 91Mobiles citing industry insiders, Realme is gearing up to launch the 5G variant of the Realme 9i in India this month.

The report also said that earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Realme, Madhav Sheth, had said that the company is not planning to launch the Realme 9i 5G in India. As per Sheth, the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 Pro 5G would be the only 5G enabled models in the lineup, the report said. Now, the company is said to be reconsidering its previous decision and is planning to launch the Realme 9i 5G variant as well.

According to another report, the Realme Pad X has also been tipped to launch in India in the first half of June. It also added that the tablet may be launched in three colours, Glacier Blue, Racing Green, and Glowing Grey along with two storage options, 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Recently, Realme had confirmed that it will be launching the Realme GT Neo 3T at its GT Neo 3 series launch event on June 7. According to a recent report, Realme GT Neo 3T is said to launch in India as a rebranded version of Realme Q5 Pro that was launched in China on April 20.

However, Realme has not yet officially confirmed that it will be launching the 5G variant of the Realme 9i in India.

