Realme 9i 5G is set to launch on August 18 at 11:30am IST. The microsite for the smartphone has gone live that reveals some specifications. Earlier, the company had already confirmed that the Realme 9i 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Now, the microsite confirms that the handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery. It also reveals that the display will feature 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. As per a recent report, the expected colour options of the handset have also leaked.

The upcoming smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand is confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery, the microsite for the Realme 9i 5G reveals. The company has also confirmed that the display of the handset will feature 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. As per the microsite, the Realme 9i 5G will be 8.1mm in thickness. In the images on the microsite, the phone can be seen with a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash.

Earlier, Realme confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will launch on August 18 at 11:30am IST, and it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The company claims that the Realme 9i 5G will sport a ‘Laser Light Design'. Realme is calling the smartphone ‘The 5G Rockstar'.

According to a recent report, the expected colour options of the Realme 9i 5G have been tipped. The handset is said to feature Black and Gold colour options. The upcoming smartphone is the 5G version of the Realme 9i, which was launched in January this year.

To recall, the Realme 9i features a 6.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution, and 20.1:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. For optics, it sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge support.