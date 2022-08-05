Technology News
loading

Realme 9i 5G Launch Date, Key Specifications Revealed: Details

Realme 9i 5G is said to house a massive battery and sport a triple rear camera setup.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 5 August 2022 18:51 IST
Realme 9i 5G Launch Date, Key Specifications Revealed: Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme released a teaser on Twitter calling the upcoming smartphone ‘The 5G Rockstar'

Highlights
  • Realme 9i 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup
  • Realme 9i 5G will launch on August 18 at 12:30pm
  • The upcoming smartphone is the 5G variant of the Realme 9i

Realme 9i 5G is heading for its launch soon. The upcoming smartphone will launch on August 18 and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. The handset is also said to house a massive battery and sport a triple rear camera setup. The Chinese company released a teaser on Twitter calling the upcoming smartphone ‘The 5G Rockstar'. Meanwhile, Realme 9i powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC and featuring triple rear cameras was launched in India this January. It runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display.

Realme, via Twitter, has teased the launch of the upcoming Realme 9i 5G. As mentioned earlier, the handset is being called as ‘The 5G Rockstar' by the Chinese tech company. The smartphone will launch on August 18 at 12:30pm. The Realme 9i 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. The handset is also said to come with a “massive battery” and a triple rear camera setup.

The upcoming smartphone is the 5G variant of the Realme 9i, which was launched this January.

The Realme 9i carries a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The handset also has a 6GB + 128GB model that is priced at Rs. 15,999. The phone comes in Prism Black and Prism Blue colour variants. To recall, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC and sports a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display.

Connectivity options on the Realme 9i include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme 9i also houses dual stereo speakers. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 9i 5G, Realme 9i 5G specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With 6.6-Inch Infinity-V Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details

Related Stories

Realme 9i 5G Launch Date, Key Specifications Revealed: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 to Be Made in India Simultaneously With China at Launch: Kuo
  2. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
  3. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Screen Protector Tips Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout
  5. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Motorola Edge 2022 Alleged Press Renders Leaked Online: Details
  9. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications, Price Tipped: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Getting One UI 5.0 Beta Based on Android 13
  2. Realme 9i 5G Launch Date, Key Specifications Revealed: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With 6.6-Inch Infinity-V Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details
  4. Amazon to Acquire Roomba-Maker iRobot for About $1.7 Billion
  5. Government Issued 105 Blocking Orders to Social Media Firms Under New IT Rules
  6. ED Raids WazirX for Money Laundering Investigation, Freezes Bank Deposits Over Rs. 64.67 Crore
  7. Redmi K50 Extreme Edition to Launch This Month With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: All Details
  8. Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India Launch Teased, to Sport 64-Megapixel Camera Sensor
  9. Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Redmi K50i 5G Discounted as Part of Independence Day, Rakhi Sale
  10. iPhone 14 to Be Made in India Simultaneously With China at Launch: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.