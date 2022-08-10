Realme 9i 5G is scheduled to launch in India on August 18. The South Korean tech giant has confirmed that the handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC. It also offered a glimpse at the rear panel of the smartphone with its triple rear camera setup. Realme is expected to reveal more details regarding this smartphone as the launch date inches closer. Ahead of the launch, a reliable tipster has now shared an official-looking image of the Realme 9i 5G, which showcases the front panel of the smartphone.

The alleged Realme 9i 5G image was leaked by tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz). It depicts the front design of the smartphone, which is sporting a water drop notch on the display and a power button on the right side. It is a variant of the Realme 9i, which features a hole-punch slot on the top left corner of the display.

Realme has announced that the Realme 9i 5G will be unveiled during a launch event on August 18 at 11:30am. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC that is claimed to have an AnTuTu score of 385,373 points.

A [microsite] has appeared on the Realme India site. which mentions that more specifications will be revealed in the coming days.

To recall, the Realme 9i was launched earlier this year in January. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It features a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. There is also up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The Realme 9i packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging technology. It runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top.