Realme 9 Series Confirmed to Be Among the First to Feature 108-Megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 Image Sensor

The 108-megapixel 'ProLight' Camera features NonaPixel Plus and ultra-zoom technologies.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 30 March 2022 15:12 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 9 5G is equipped with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme 9 4G is supposed to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen
  • Realme 9 4G could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support
  • Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor offers improved low-light photography

Realme has officially announced the inclusion of a 108-megapixel 'ProLight' Camera in its upcoming Realme 9 series smartphone. The camera will feature Samsung's latest ISOCELL HM6 image sensor. This Realme handset is rumoured to be the Realme 9 4G smartphone, which was recently tipped to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone has been making the rounds of various certification websites and is expected to be announced soon. The Chinese tech giant, though, has not specified which Realme 9 series model is set to launch with the new 'ProLight' Camera.

Realme confirmed the addition of the 108-megapixel 'ProLight' Camera in its number series through a press release. As mentioned earlier, this camera is powered by Samsung ISOCELL HM6 image sensor. It features NonaPixel Plus technology that utilises 9Sum Pixel Binning solution for a 123 percent overall light intake improvement compared to the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor. According to the company, this feature improves low-light image capturing capabilities of the camera with significantly brighter photos and enhanced colour reproduction. Furthermore, the 'ProLight' Camera will utilise the HM6 sensor's ultra-zoom technology to capture zoomed-in shots. It uses a merging algorithm to clearly capture minute details.

Past reports suggest that the rumoured Realme 9 4G handset will come with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. There is said to be a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. This smartphone is said to launch in two configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The Realme 9 4G could is tipped to launch in three colour options — Meteor Black, Sunburst Gold, and Stargaze White. It is tipped to be a mid-range offering priced below Rs. 15,000.

The Realme 9 series currently includes the Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 5G SE, and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

