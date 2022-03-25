Technology News
loading

Realme 9 Series Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch in India in April

Realme 8 Pro was the first Realme smartphone to feature a 108-megapixel rear camera setup.

By David Delima | Updated: 25 March 2022 15:29 IST
Realme 9 Series Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch in India in April

Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE (pictured) were launched in India on March 10

Highlights
  • Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE were launched on March 10
  • The company is yet to announce plans for a third smartphone
  • Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE sport 48-megapixel cameras

Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE were launched in India by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer earlier this month. The handsets come equipped with 48-megapixel triple cameras and pack 5,000mAh batteries. Realme is reportedly working on a third Realme 9 series smartphone that could debut in India in April, according to a new report. It is tipped to feature a 108-megapixel camera. Readers might recall that the Realme 8 Pro was the first smartphone from the company to feature a 108-megapixel camera.

According to a report by 91Mobiles citing unnamed industry sources, Realme is working on a third handset in the Realme 9 series that could debut in April. The report states that the name of the smartphone is currently unknown. The smartphone manufacturer launched the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE — its first Speed Edition (SE) smartphone — earlier this month. Meanwhile, Realme is yet to reveal any plans to launch another smartphone alongside the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE.

The rumoured Realme 9 series smartphone could focus on camera performance, according to the report, and may feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. As previously mentioned, the Realme 9 5G (Review) and Realme 9 5G SE (First Impressions) are both equipped with 48-megapixel triple rear camera setups. The Realme 8 Pro was the first Realme smartphone to feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera, and the upcoming smartphone may have the highest megapixel count in the Realme 9 series, according to the report.

Other specifications of the rumoured Realme 9 series smartphone are currently unknown and could be revealed in the coming weeks. The Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE are both equipped with 48-megapixel triple camera setups, and offer up to 128GB of storage. The smartphones pack 5,000mAh batteries and feature side-mounted fingerprint sensors. The Realme 9 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, while the Realme 9 5G SE is powered by a Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. The smartphones went on sale on March 14 and are available for purchase via Flipkart, Realme.com, and retail stores.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 9 Series
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Must-Buy Apple Laptops, Macs for Creative Professionals
BSNL 4G Services to Be Rolled Out Soon, 5G Services by Other Telcos to Be Live by Year-End: Minister

Related Stories

Realme 9 Series Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch in India in April
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Xstream Box Price Cut, OTT Subscriptions Bundled
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on March 31
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52s Users Facing Issues After Android 12 Update: Report
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
  7. Airtel 5G to Roll Out Soon After Spectrum Auction Concludes, Executive Says
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Set to Launch in India in Q3 2022 With ‘Best of Pure Android’
  9. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Date Set for March 31
  10. Netflix Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Sakshi Tanwar-Led Mai Web Series
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL 4G Services to Be Rolled Out Soon, 5G Services by Other Telcos to Be Live by Year-End: Minister
  2. Realme 9 Series Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch in India in April
  3. US Postal Service Doubles Number of EV Delivery Trucks in Initial Order
  4. WhatsApp Starts Testing Darker Theme for iOS, Fixes Bugs on Desktop
  5. Sun Found to Emit Waves That Travel 3 Times Faster Than Previously Thought
  6. Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022: Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, and More
  7. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Date Set for March 31, to Debut Alongside OnePlus 10 Pro
  8. Indian Matchmaking Season 3: Netflix Renews Sima Taparia Series, Season 2 Coming in 2022
  9. ‘Frosties’ NFT Series Creators Arrested in US Over ‘Rug Pull’ Scam
  10. The Batman Deleted Scene: Joker Meets Dark Knight Inside Arkham
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.