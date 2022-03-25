Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE were launched in India by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer earlier this month. The handsets come equipped with 48-megapixel triple cameras and pack 5,000mAh batteries. Realme is reportedly working on a third Realme 9 series smartphone that could debut in India in April, according to a new report. It is tipped to feature a 108-megapixel camera. Readers might recall that the Realme 8 Pro was the first smartphone from the company to feature a 108-megapixel camera.
According to a report by 91Mobiles citing unnamed industry sources, Realme is working on a third handset in the Realme 9 series that could debut in April. The report states that the name of the smartphone is currently unknown. The smartphone manufacturer launched the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE — its first Speed Edition (SE) smartphone — earlier this month. Meanwhile, Realme is yet to reveal any plans to launch another smartphone alongside the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE.
The rumoured Realme 9 series smartphone could focus on camera performance, according to the report, and may feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. As previously mentioned, the Realme 9 5G (Review) and Realme 9 5G SE (First Impressions) are both equipped with 48-megapixel triple rear camera setups. The Realme 8 Pro was the first Realme smartphone to feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera, and the upcoming smartphone may have the highest megapixel count in the Realme 9 series, according to the report.
Other specifications of the rumoured Realme 9 series smartphone are currently unknown and could be revealed in the coming weeks. The Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE are both equipped with 48-megapixel triple camera setups, and offer up to 128GB of storage. The smartphones pack 5,000mAh batteries and feature side-mounted fingerprint sensors. The Realme 9 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, while the Realme 9 5G SE is powered by a Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. The smartphones went on sale on March 14 and are available for purchase via Flipkart, Realme.com, and retail stores.
