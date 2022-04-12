Technology News
Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition gets coloured accents on the back panel.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 April 2022 15:15 IST
Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme Thailand

Realme 9 Pro Plus Free Fire Limited Edition is launched in one variant

Highlights
  • Realme 9 Pro Plus Free Fire Limited Edition has ‘Booyah’ text
  • It comes with specifications identical to previous models
  • Realme 9 Pro Plus Free Fire Limited Edition has a 6.4-inch display

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition smartphone has been launched in Thailand. The smartphone has colourful accents on the side of the back panel and Free Fire written just below the Realme branding. There is also “Booyah!” text beside the camera module, which is a popular phrase from the game. However, it carries the exact same specifications as the regular Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone. The smartphone gets a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, triple rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition price, availability

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition price has been set at THB 12,499 (roughly Rs. 28,200) for the lone 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage configuration. The smartphone is now available for pre-orders in Thailand, and the shipping will start in “10 days,” as per a listing. Realme is also selling the regular variant of the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone in the South Asian country.

There's no word on the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition specifications

As mentioned, apart from the massive changes in design on the back panel, there is no difference between the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition and Realme 9 Pro+ regular smartphone. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photography, the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. There is an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. It gets 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 60W SuperDart fast charging, and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
