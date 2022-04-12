Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition smartphone has been launched in Thailand. The smartphone has colourful accents on the side of the back panel and Free Fire written just below the Realme branding. There is also “Booyah!” text beside the camera module, which is a popular phrase from the game. However, it carries the exact same specifications as the regular Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone. The smartphone gets a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, triple rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition price, availability

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition price has been set at THB 12,499 (roughly Rs. 28,200) for the lone 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage configuration. The smartphone is now available for pre-orders in Thailand, and the shipping will start in “10 days,” as per a listing. Realme is also selling the regular variant of the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone in the South Asian country.



Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition specifications

As mentioned, apart from the massive changes in design on the back panel, there is no difference between the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition and Realme 9 Pro+ regular smartphone. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photography, the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. There is an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. It gets 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 60W SuperDart fast charging, and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

