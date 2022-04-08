Technology News
Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition is expected to feature the same specifications as the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone.

By David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2022 18:13 IST
Photo Credit: Realme Thailand

Realme is yet to reveal specifications for the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition smartphone

Highlights
  • Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition is confirmed to launch in Thailand
  • The company has not revealed whether it will debut in India
  • Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition features a redesigned rear panel

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition live images have been revealed by the company, ahead of its launch. Along with images of the handset, the company has also revealed the official launch date of the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition in Thailand. The smartphone is expected to sport the same specifications as the Realme 9 Pro+ that was launched in February, and was recently spotted in a leaked design image earlier this week, tipping the design of the smartphone.

The company shared images of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition handset in a series of posts shared on the Realme Thailand Facebook page. The images show the smartphone's design from different angles. The company has also revealed that the smartphone will be launched in Thailand on April 12. Realme is yet to announce whether the handset will be launched in other markets, including India. It is worth noting that Garena Free Fire was banned in India in February, while Garena Free Fire Max remains accessible in the country.

The images shared by Realme show a redesigned rear panel for the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition. The Realme 9 Pro+ featured the company's logo at the bottom left of the phone, which has been moved to the centre. On the bottom are the words Free Fire, while the company has also included the word “Booyah!” around the camera module. A booyah is an expression used to refer to a victory in Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royale game for smartphones. The official images of the smartphone corroborate the leaked design image of the smartphone spotted earlier this week.

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition specifications (expected)

As previously mentioned, the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition is expected to feature the same specifications as the original model that was launched on February 16. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, along with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and features Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

For photos and videos, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera in the front, with an f/2.4 aperture lens, for selfies and video calls.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C. Realme 9 Pro+ also features a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that offers support for 60W SuperDart fast charging, and measures 160.2x73.3x7.99mm and weighs 182 grams.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme 9 Pro Plus Free Fire Edition, Realme, Realme 9 Pro Plus Free Fire Edition Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22

Related Stories

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
