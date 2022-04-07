Technology News
Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Tipped to Launch Soon, First Look Surfaces Online: Report

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition was initially announced in February.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 7 April 2022 12:06 IST
Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Tipped to Launch Soon, First Look Surfaces Online: Report

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition’s rear panel is said to sport side accents

  • Realme 9 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC
  • The Realme 9 Pro+ was released in February 2022
  • It is said to have the same specifications as the original model

Realme had announced in February that it will soon be releasing a Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition model. At the time, it did not reveal any information regarding the upcoming limited edition handset. Now, an exclusive report shows Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition's design details through a sketch. The image suggests that this smartphone will sport Free Fire branding on the rear panel with, accents on the side. It is expected to also come with an exclusive Free Fire theme for the Realme UI.

The report from 91Mobiles shared an alleged Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition design sketch by notable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks). Its rear panel has been redesigned for this edition and sports Free Fire branding with side accents. It has a rectangular camera module on the top left corner, housing a triple camera setup as well as the LED flash. Next to the camera module, the text 'Booyah!' has been reportedly engraved, which is a popular phrase from the game. In addition, the tipster has provided additional camera module designs that Realme could use for the final model. Notably, Garena Free Fire was recently banned in India. However, Garena Free Fire MAX is currently available on Google Play.

Realme 9 Pro+ specifications

The Realm 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition is expected to feature the same specifications as the original model that was released in February. It sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. You have the option to select between 60Hz and 90Hz refresh rates. Under the hood, it houses a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The smartphone runs on the Android 12, with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. The Realme 9 Pro+ features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is also equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is fitted with a 4,500mAh battery which offers 60W fast charging support.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Slim and light design
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Impressive low-light camera performance
  • Runs Android 12
  • Bad
  • Too many preinstalled apps
Read detailed Realme 9 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Realme 9 Pro Plus Free Fire Edition, Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Tipped to Launch Soon, First Look Surfaces Online: Report
