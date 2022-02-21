Technology News
  Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colour options.

By David Delima | Updated: 21 February 2022 08:00 IST
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 9 Pro+ was launched on February 16 alongside the Realme 9 Pro

Highlights
  • Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC
  • The phone will be sold in three RAM and storage variants
  • Realme 9 Pro+ 5G features a colour shifting design on the rear panel

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is set to go on sale today (Monday, February 21). The smartphone was launched on February 16 and features a colour-shifting rear panel design. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G sports a Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup. The smartphone will compete with Moto Edge 20, Xiaomi 11i, and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in the country.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G price in India, launch offers

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G price in India is set at Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant, while the smartphone will also be available in an 8GB + 128 model priced at 26,999 and an 8GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs 28,999. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G arrives in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colour options in India.

The smartphone becomes available for purchase starting 12pm today (February 21) on Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels. Customers will be able to avail of flat instant discounts of Rs. 2,000 with HDFC Bank cards and on EMI transactions, according to Realme.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 9 Pro+ 5G was launched on February 16. It runs on Android 12 with the company's Realme UI 3.0 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, along with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

On the camera front, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G has a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera in the front, with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The smartphone offers connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C. Realme 9 Pro+ also features a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

The smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor that also doubles up as a heart rate sensor with eight different heart rate scenes — General, Working, Exercise, Resting, Excited, Stressed, Full of energy, and Sleepless. However, users must note that the phone's heart-rate tracking is not medically approved. The smartphone runs on a 4,500mAh battery that offers support for 60W SuperDart fast charging, according to the company. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G measures 160.2x73.3x7.99mm and weighs 182 grams.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Slim and light design
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Impressive low-light camera performance
  • Runs Android 12
  • Bad
  • Too many preinstalled apps
Read detailed Realme 9 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Realme
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
