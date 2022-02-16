Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G were launched in India on Wednesday (February 16). Both Realme phones come with a Light Shift Design that changes the colour of their back panels from Light Blue to Red when exposed to direct sunlight or ultraviolet light. The colour-shifting technology is, though, limited to the Sunrise Blue colour option. The phones also include triple rear cameras and Dynamic RAM Expansion that virtually extends the RAM to up to 5GB using the built-in storage. The Realme 9 Pro 5G series also comes preloaded with a Street Photography Mode 2.0 that brings filters, namely Neon Trail, Light Trail Portrait, Rush Hour, and Light Painting. On the part of major differences, Realme 9 Pro 5G carries a 120Hz display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, has a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The Realme 9 Pro 5G will compete against the likes of the Infinix Zero 5G, Vivo T1 5G, and the Moto G71 5G, while the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will compete with models such as the Mi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, and the Moto Edge 20.

Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G price in India

Realme 9 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 (introductory pricing) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB model that carries a price tag of Rs. 20,999. In contrast, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The phone also has the 8GB + 128GB option priced at Rs. 26,999 and a top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB model priced at Rs. 28,999.

The Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G smartphones will be available in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colours. While the Realme 9 Pro 5G will go on sale from 12pm (noon) on February 23, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) on February 21.

Both new Realme phones will be available from Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels.

Launch offers on the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ include a flat instant discount of Rs. 2,000 specifically for customers using HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Last year, the Realme 8 Pro was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

Realme 9 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme 9 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box with Realme UI 3.0 on top and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz (six-level adaptive) refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with an Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Realme 9 Pro 5G carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an f1.79 lens, as well as an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a 120Hz LCD panel

Photo Credit: Realme India

For selfies and video chats, the Realme 9 Pro 5G offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage as standard. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme has packed the phone with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging. The Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with an 8.5mm thickness and weighs 195 grams.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G also comes with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Under the hood, Realme 9 Pro+ has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, along with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G carries a triple rear camera setup that features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with an advanced triple camera setup

Photo Credit: Realme India

The primary camera sensor on the Realme 9 Pro+ is paired with a proprietary ProLight Imaging Technology that is claimed to help provide better light intake. The sensor also increases the pixel size from one micron to two that is rated to increase light intake by 50 percent. Additionally, the phone includes AI Noise Reduction Engine 3.0 that is touted to reduce the noise on your photos by 30 percent.

Realme 9 Pro+ comes with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also includes a Clear Fusion algorithm that is claimed to help capture well-lit selfies even in low-light conditions and indoor settings.

In terms of storage, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB-Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Further, the in-display fingerprint sensor on the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G includes a heart rate sensor that is claimed to provide heart rate detection and recording. There are eight different heart-rate scene labels, namely General, Working, Exercise, Resting; Excited, Stressed, Full of energy, and Sleepless. These are claimed to help users keep track of their heart rate at any particular time. The heart-rate tracking is, however, not medically approved.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G carries dual speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 60W SuperDart fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 160.2x73.3x7.99mm and weighs 182 grams.

