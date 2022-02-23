Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 9 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme 9 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme 9 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 February 2022 07:30 IST
Realme 9 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 9 Pro 5G features a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor

Highlights
  • Realme 9 Pro 5G features triple rear cameras
  • Realme 9 Pro 5G run on Android 12
  • The handset comes in two distinct configurations

Realme 9 Pro 5G will go on sale in India for the first time today (February 23) at 12pm. The new Realme handset was launched in the country last week alongside Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. It will be available to purchase via Realme.com and Flipkart. Realme 9 Pro 5G features a 120Hz display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The smartphone carries a triple rear camera setup led by 64-megapixel primary sensor. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging. Realme 9 Pro 5G comes in two different configurations and customers can opt for up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Realme 9 Pro 5G price in India, sale offers

The Realme 9 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 20,999. Realme 9 Pro 5G is offered in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue shades. As mentioned, The latest handset will be available for purchase starting today at 12pm IST via the company website and Flipkart.

Sale offers on the Realme 9 Pro 5G include instant discount of Rs. 2,000 for customers using HDFC Bank cards. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on purchases of Realme 9 Pro 5G. There are also no-cost EMI options on Bajaj Finserv and select credit cards. Additionally, Flipkart is offering Realme 9 Pro 5G with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 3,000.

Realme 9 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme 9 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box with Realme UI 3.0 on top. It has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz (six-level adaptive) refresh rate. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM, power the Realme 9 Pro 5G. It sports a triple rear camera unit that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens as well as an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Realme has packed a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The latest 5G smartphone from Realme comes with 128GB of onboard storage as standard. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Realme 9 Pro 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging. Besides, Realme 9 Pro 5G has 8.5mm thickness and the smartphone weighs 195 grams.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro 5G Price in India, Realme 9 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme, Flipkart
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme GT 2 Series Global Launch Confirmed for February 28, Will Debut at Mobile World Congress 2022
Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased, May Get Announced in March

Related Stories

Realme 9 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked: All You Need to Know
  2. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Big Discounts on Laptops, Monitors
  3. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Goes on Early Pre-Booking in India
  6. Flipkart Electronics Day Sale to Begin on February 23: Deals, Offers
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  9. Yamaha Wireless Headphones and Earphones Series Now in India: All Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 9 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  2. Yamaha Wireless Headphones, Neckband Earphones Series Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 4,890
  3. WhatsApp Restores Camera Media Bar for iOS in Latest Beta Version: Report
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased, May Get Announced in March
  5. Realme GT 2 Series Global Launch Confirmed for February 28, Will Debut at Mobile World Congress 2022
  6. Manchester City Partners With Sony to Build the First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
  7. Gunnercooke Law Firm Adds to UK’s Crypto Adoption by Enabling Bitcoin, Ether Payments
  8. Redmi K50 Pro Price, Specifications, Design Surface Online, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Goes on Pre-Booking in India via Company’s Live Commerce Platform: Check Offers
  10. Animoca Brands Acquires Grease Monkey Games to Focus on Adding Blockchain Gaming Elements to Upcoming Motorsport Titles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.