Realme 9 Pro 5G will go on sale in India for the first time today (February 23) at 12pm. The new Realme handset was launched in the country last week alongside Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. It will be available to purchase via Realme.com and Flipkart. Realme 9 Pro 5G features a 120Hz display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The smartphone carries a triple rear camera setup led by 64-megapixel primary sensor. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging. Realme 9 Pro 5G comes in two different configurations and customers can opt for up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Realme 9 Pro 5G price in India, sale offers

The Realme 9 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 20,999. Realme 9 Pro 5G is offered in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue shades. As mentioned, The latest handset will be available for purchase starting today at 12pm IST via the company website and Flipkart.

Sale offers on the Realme 9 Pro 5G include instant discount of Rs. 2,000 for customers using HDFC Bank cards. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on purchases of Realme 9 Pro 5G. There are also no-cost EMI options on Bajaj Finserv and select credit cards. Additionally, Flipkart is offering Realme 9 Pro 5G with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 3,000.

Realme 9 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme 9 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box with Realme UI 3.0 on top. It has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz (six-level adaptive) refresh rate. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM, power the Realme 9 Pro 5G. It sports a triple rear camera unit that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens as well as an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Realme has packed a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The latest 5G smartphone from Realme comes with 128GB of onboard storage as standard. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Realme 9 Pro 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging. Besides, Realme 9 Pro 5G has 8.5mm thickness and the smartphone weighs 195 grams.

