Realme 9 5G Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch

Realme 9 5G is tipped to come in two RAM and storage configurations — 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 February 2022 18:49 IST
Realme 9 5G Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 9 5G is tipped to offer up to 128GB of RAM

  • Realme 9 5G expected to launch soon
  • Realme 9 5G is tipped to carry triple rear cameras
  • New Realme smartphone said to include 5,000mAh battery

Realme 9 5G is reportedly being readied for launch in India. Ahead of the official confirmation, a fresh leak has tipped the phone's colour options as well as RAM and storage details. The upcoming Realme phone is tipped to come in four different colours and two RAM and storage configurations. Realme 9 5G is speculated to be a part of the Realme 9 Pro series. The handset is tipped to come with 90Hz refresh rate display and could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. Realme 9 5G is expected to be announced in March.

Tipster Mukul Sharma, in collaboration with PriceBaba, has leaked the colour variants and RAM + storage configurations of Realme 9 5G. As per the leak, the upcoming Realme 9 5G will come in four colour options — Meteor Black, Stargaze White, Supersonic Blue, and Supersonic Black. It is expected to be announced in March. Also, Realme 9 5G is said to come in two configurations — 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The information is in line with past leaks. However, there is no official word from Realme on it.

Previous leaks suggest that Realme 9 5G could run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It is expected to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

For optics Realme 9 5G is expected to carry a triple rear camera system. It is said to comprise a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, Realme 9 5G is tipped to feature a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front. Further, the handset is said to carry a stereo speaker unit and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Realme 9 5G could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Specifications, Realme
