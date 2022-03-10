Technology News
Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Realme Watch S100 and Realme Buds N100 TWS will be launching alongside the Realme 9 series smartphones.

By David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2022 11:25 IST
Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme 9 5G SE is teased to sport a display with 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

Highlights
  • Realme 9 5G SE will feature a display with a 144Hz refresh rate
  • The smartphones are said to be priced above Rs. 15,000
  • Realme 9 5G is tipped to run on Android 12 out of the box

Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE India launch is taking place today. Realme has teased the specifications of two new smartphones in the Realme 9 series on its microsite ahead of the launch. Both phones will come with 5G connectivity. Alongside the smartphones, the company has teased the launch Realme TechLife Watch S100 smartwtach coming with a 1.69-inch display and Realme TechLife Buds N100 true wireless (TWS) earphones that are tipped to offer 17 hours of playback.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE, Realme TechLife Watch S100, Realme TechLife Buds N100 India launch event livestream: How to watch

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE, Realme TechLife Watch S100, Realme TechLife Buds N100 India launch event will begin at 12:30pm today and will be livestreamed on the Realme India YouTube channel. You can watch the launch event live right here from the video embedded below.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE, Realme TechLife Watch S100, Realme TechLife Buds N100: Price in India (expected)

Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE will both be priced above 15,000, according to Madhav Sheth, Vice President of Realme and President of Realme International Business Group. There is currently no word on pricing for the Realme TechLife Watch S100 and the Realme TechLife Buds N100 wireless earphones.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE specifications (expected)

According to specifications for both smartphones shared by Realme on the company's microsite, the upcoming Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE will be powered by Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipsets. Previous leaks tip the Realme 9 5G to run on Android 12 out of the box and sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Realme 9 5G SE is teased to sport a display with 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate.

Realme 9 5G is said to feature up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, according to previous reports. On the camera front, Realme 9 5G is said to feature a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the front. Meanwhile, the smartphone is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Realme TechLife Watch S100 specifications (expected)

Realme has shared details of the Realme TechLife Watch S100 on its microsite, which reveals the smartwatch will sport a 1.69-inch colour display. It is teased to offer temperature measurement, and will come with support for monitoring blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate.

The upcoming Realme TechLife Watch S100 will offer 12-day battery backup, and will come with an IP68 rating, according to the microsite. Users will also be able to take advantage of features such as music and camera controls, Find My Phone, flahslight, and checking the weather using the smartwatch.

Realme TechLife Buds N100 specifications (expected)

The microsite for the Realme TechLife Buds N100 tease that the upcoming neckband earphones will come with 9.2mm dynamic bass drivers. The earphones are said to feature a silicone neckband design and come with wing tips for the ears, as well as a magnetic Bluetooth connection feature that puts the earphones in pairing mode when the earpieces are separated. The Realme TechLife Buds N100 support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and will come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance, according to the company's microsite.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE, Realme TechLife Watch S100, Realme TechLife Buds N100, Realme, Realme 9 5G Specifications, Realme 9 5G SE Specifications, Realme TechLife Watch S100 Specifications, Realme TechLife Buds N100 Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Twitter Begins Testing 'Shops' Feature to Grow E-Commerce, to Showcase Up to 50 Products

