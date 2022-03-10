Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE India launch is taking place today. Realme has teased the specifications of two new smartphones in the Realme 9 series on its microsite ahead of the launch. Both phones will come with 5G connectivity. Alongside the smartphones, the company has teased the launch Realme TechLife Watch S100 smartwtach coming with a 1.69-inch display and Realme TechLife Buds N100 true wireless (TWS) earphones that are tipped to offer 17 hours of playback.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE, Realme TechLife Watch S100, Realme TechLife Buds N100 India launch event livestream: How to watch

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE, Realme TechLife Watch S100, Realme TechLife Buds N100 India launch event will begin at 12:30pm today and will be livestreamed on the Realme India YouTube channel. You can watch the launch event live right here from the video embedded below.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE, Realme TechLife Watch S100, Realme TechLife Buds N100: Price in India (expected)

Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE will both be priced above 15,000, according to Madhav Sheth, Vice President of Realme and President of Realme International Business Group. There is currently no word on pricing for the Realme TechLife Watch S100 and the Realme TechLife Buds N100 wireless earphones.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE specifications (expected)

According to specifications for both smartphones shared by Realme on the company's microsite, the upcoming Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE will be powered by Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipsets. Previous leaks tip the Realme 9 5G to run on Android 12 out of the box and sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Realme 9 5G SE is teased to sport a display with 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate.

Realme 9 5G is said to feature up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, according to previous reports. On the camera front, Realme 9 5G is said to feature a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the front. Meanwhile, the smartphone is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Realme TechLife Watch S100 specifications (expected)

Realme has shared details of the Realme TechLife Watch S100 on its microsite, which reveals the smartwatch will sport a 1.69-inch colour display. It is teased to offer temperature measurement, and will come with support for monitoring blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate.

The upcoming Realme TechLife Watch S100 will offer 12-day battery backup, and will come with an IP68 rating, according to the microsite. Users will also be able to take advantage of features such as music and camera controls, Find My Phone, flahslight, and checking the weather using the smartwatch.

Realme TechLife Buds N100 specifications (expected)

The microsite for the Realme TechLife Buds N100 tease that the upcoming neckband earphones will come with 9.2mm dynamic bass drivers. The earphones are said to feature a silicone neckband design and come with wing tips for the ears, as well as a magnetic Bluetooth connection feature that puts the earphones in pairing mode when the earpieces are separated. The Realme TechLife Buds N100 support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and will come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance, according to the company's microsite.