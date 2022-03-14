Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme 9 5G price in India begins at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By David Delima | Updated: 14 March 2022 11:01 IST
Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 9 5G SE is available in Azure Glow and Starry Glow colour options

Highlights
  • Realme 9 5G SE is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • Both smartphones pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging
  • Realme 9 5G SE sports a display with a 144Hz refresh rate

Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE sale in India begins today. The smartphones were launched in India on March 10, equipped with 48-megapixel triple cameras, up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, and support for 5G connectivity. The Realme 9 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, while the Realme 9 5G SE is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor. The handsets will also allow users to expand available RAM by utilising unused storage. Both the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE run on 5,000mAh batteries, according to the company.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE price in India, sale offers

Realme 9 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs. 17,499. The smartphone will be available in Meteor Black and Stargaze While colour options. Meanwhile, Realme 9 5G SE is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 22,999. The handset will be available in Azure Glow and Starry Glow colour options. Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE sale begins today at 12pm via Flipkart and the Realme.com store.

Sale offers on the Realme 9 5G include an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions. Meanwhile, customers can also avail of a Rs. 2,000 discount on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions, according to Realme.

Realme 9 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 9 5G runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, along with a peak brightness of 600 nits. Realme 9 5G is equipped with an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone allows users to “expand” available RAM up to 11GB, by utilising unused internal storage on the handset.

The Realme 9 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens and two 2-megapixel sensors for monochrome and macro photography with f/2.4 aperture lenses. The smartphone is also equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture lens.

The smartphone offers up to 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.1 storage, expandable (up to 1TB) via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors include proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Realme 9 5G runs on a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge support over a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weighs around 188 grams.

Realme 9 5G SE specifications

Like the Realme 9 5G, the new dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 9 5G SE also runs on Android 11, with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, along with a peak brightness of 600 nits. Realme 9 5G SE is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The handset also allows users to expand virtual RAM by to up to 13GB by utilising unused storage.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, along with two 2-megapixel sensors for monochrome and macro photography with f/2.4 aperture lenses. Realme 9 5G SE comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture lens, like the Realme 9 5G.

Realme 9 5G SE has up to 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded (up to 1TB) via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors on the handset include proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Realme 9 5G SE packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Quick Charge support over a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 164.4x75.8x8.5mm and weighs around 199 grams.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE, Realme, Realme 9 5G Specifications, Realme 9 5G SE Specifications, Realme 9 5G Price in India, Realme 9 5G SE Price in India, Realme 9 5G Sale, Realme 9 5G SE Sale
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Redmi 10C Budget Smartphone With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 9 5G, Realme 95g SE India Sale Begins Today: All Details
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Sale: Best Offers on Smartphones
  3. Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Launch Event Tipped for March 17
  4. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Ukraine Is Using Clearview AI’s Facial Recognition to Identify the Dead
  7. OnePlus Nord 2T Leaked Render Suggests Sandstone Design is Making a Comeback
  8. Instagram Banned in Russia in the Aftermath of an Escalating War
  9. All You Need to Know About GTA 5, GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  10. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Dip as EU Parliament Gets Set to Vote on Crypto Assets Framework
  2. Apple Said to Not Introduce a Bigger Mac
  3. Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  4. Redmi 10C Budget Smartphone With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Elon Musk Says Tesla, SpaceX See Significant Inflation Risks as Ukraine-Russia War Raises Commodity Costs
  6. Ukraine Begins Using Clearview AI's Facial Recognition to Spot Invading Russians, Identify Their Dead
  7. Instagram Banned in Russia After Meta Allows Posts Calling for Violence Against Russian Invaders
  8. Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Launch Event Tipped for March 17, New Galaxy A-Series Smartphones Expected
  9. What Happens to Matter Swallowed by Black Holes? Japanese Physicists May Finally Have an Answer
  10. Russian Company Websites Hit by Increased Hacking in March, Says Cyber Firm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.