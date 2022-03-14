Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE sale in India begins today. The smartphones were launched in India on March 10, equipped with 48-megapixel triple cameras, up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, and support for 5G connectivity. The Realme 9 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, while the Realme 9 5G SE is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor. The handsets will also allow users to expand available RAM by utilising unused storage. Both the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE run on 5,000mAh batteries, according to the company.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE price in India, sale offers

Realme 9 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs. 17,499. The smartphone will be available in Meteor Black and Stargaze While colour options. Meanwhile, Realme 9 5G SE is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 22,999. The handset will be available in Azure Glow and Starry Glow colour options. Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE sale begins today at 12pm via Flipkart and the Realme.com store.

Sale offers on the Realme 9 5G include an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions. Meanwhile, customers can also avail of a Rs. 2,000 discount on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions, according to Realme.

Realme 9 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 9 5G runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, along with a peak brightness of 600 nits. Realme 9 5G is equipped with an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone allows users to “expand” available RAM up to 11GB, by utilising unused internal storage on the handset.

The Realme 9 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens and two 2-megapixel sensors for monochrome and macro photography with f/2.4 aperture lenses. The smartphone is also equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture lens.

The smartphone offers up to 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.1 storage, expandable (up to 1TB) via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors include proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Realme 9 5G runs on a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge support over a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weighs around 188 grams.

Realme 9 5G SE specifications

Like the Realme 9 5G, the new dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 9 5G SE also runs on Android 11, with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, along with a peak brightness of 600 nits. Realme 9 5G SE is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The handset also allows users to expand virtual RAM by to up to 13GB by utilising unused storage.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, along with two 2-megapixel sensors for monochrome and macro photography with f/2.4 aperture lenses. Realme 9 5G SE comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture lens, like the Realme 9 5G.

Realme 9 5G SE has up to 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded (up to 1TB) via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors on the handset include proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Realme 9 5G SE packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Quick Charge support over a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 164.4x75.8x8.5mm and weighs around 199 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.