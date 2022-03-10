Technology News
Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE With Triple Cameras, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 9 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999.

By David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2022 12:56 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE come with 5,000mAh batteries

Highlights
  • Realme 9 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC
  • The smartphones allow users to extend RAM using unutilised storage
  • Realme 9 5G SE sports a display with a 144Hz refresh rate

Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE were launched in India on Thursday. The smartphones are equipped with 48-megapixel triple cameras and offer up to 128GB of storage. The Realme 9 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, while the Realme 9 5G SE is powered by a Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. Both smartphones pack a 5,000mAh battery and come with smart 5G power saving features, by seamlessly switching between 4G and 5G, according to Realme.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE price in India, availability

Realme 9 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 17,499. The company is offering an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank Credit card and credit card EMI transactions. The smartphone will be available in Meteor Black and Stargaze White colour options and will go on sale from March 14 via Flipkart and Realme.com and retail stores. 

Meanwhile, Realme 9 5G SE price in India is set at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 22,999. The company is offering an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank Credit card and credit card EMI transactions. The smartphone will be available in Azure Glow and Starry Glow colour options and will be available for purchase from March 14 via Flipkart. Realme.com and retail stores, according to Realme

Realme 9 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 9 5G runs on Android 11, with the company's Realme UI 2.0 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Realme 9 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone offers the ability to expand available RAM up to 11GB, by utilising unused internal storage.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, along with an unspecified monochrome portrait sensor and a macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lenses. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture lens on the front.

Realme 9 5G comes with up to 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.1 storage, which can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors on the Realme 9 5G include proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Realme 9 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge support over a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weights around 188 grams.

Realme 9 5G SE specifications

The newly launched dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 9 5G SE also runs on Android 11, with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 600 nits. Realme 9 5G SE is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Like the Realme 9 5G, the smartphone also allows expanding virtual RAM to up to 13GB by utilising unused storage.

The Realme 9 5G SE smartphone also features a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, and an unspecified monochrome portrait sensor and a macro camera with f/2.4 aperture lenses. The smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture lens, like the Realme 9 5G.

The Realme 9 5G SE offers up to 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded (up to 1TB) via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors on the handset include a proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Realme 9 5G SE packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Quick Charge support over a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 164.4x75.8x8.5mm and weights around 199 grams, according to Realme.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE, Realme, Realme 9 5G Specifications, Realme 9 5G SE Specifications, Realme 9 5G Price in India, Realme 9 5G SE Price in India
