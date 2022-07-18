Realme 9 5G SE is receiving the update to Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, the company announced over the weekend. The smartphone, also known as the Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, is the latest handset from the Chinese smartphone manager to be updated to Android 12. The update arrives a few months before Google is expected to launch Android 13, the next version of its operating system for smartphones.

In a post on Saturday, Realme announced that the Realme 9 5G SE is the latest handset to receive the update to Android 12, with the company's Realme UI 3.0 skin running on top. The update carries the build number RMX3461_11.C.02 and is rolling out to the smartphone.

With the new update, the Realme 9 5G SE will support scrolling screenshots, one-handed mode, and accessibility settings. In order to receive the update, users will have to make sure they are running build number RMX3461_11.A.11, according to the company.

The update will be pushed to users in a phased rollout to a limited number of units, according to the company. Meanwhile the rest of the Realme 9 5G SE owners should be get the update in the coming days, if there are no critical bugs.

Realme 9 5G SE specifications

Launched in India in March, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 9 5G SE sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 600 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset allows users to expand virtual RAM to up to 13GB by utilising unused storage.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup which is comprised of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The Realme 9 5G SE offers up to 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Quick Charge support over a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 164.4x75.8x8.5mm and weighs around 199 grams.