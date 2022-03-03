Technology News
Realme 9 5G Render Surface Online, Tips Triple Rear Cameras

Realme 9 5G is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 March 2022 11:10 IST
Realme 9 5G Render Surface Online, Tips Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @stufflistings

Realme 9 5G is expected to arrive as a successor to Realme 8 5G

  • Realme 9 5G is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme 9 5G is said to pack a 48-megapixel main sensor
  • New smartphone don't have a launch date yet

Realme 9 5G is reportedly inching towards its launch in India. Ahead of an official announcement, a render of the yet-to-be-announced handset has been leaked online. The render shows a new rear panel design and a triple rear camera unit. The smartphone is tipped to come with a 90Hz refresh-rate display and could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It is expected to be announced in March. Realme 9 5G is likely to arrive as a successor to the Realme 8 5G that debuted in India in April last year.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has tweeted the new render of Realme 9 5G. As mentioned, the leaked image shows the rear design of the handset. It shows a triple rear camera unit along with an LED flash arranged in a rectangular-shaped camera module on the upper left corner of the handset. Further, volume buttons are seen arranged on the right spine of the handset, while the power button is placed on the left side. According to the tipster, Realme 9 5G could be unveiled in March. However, there is no official word from Realme yet.

Specifications of Realme 9 5G had leaked multiple times in the past. The handset is tipped to come in Meteor Black, Stargaze White, Supersonic Blue, and Supersonic Black colour options. Also, Realme 9 5G is said to be offered in 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage configurations.

Realme 9 5G specifications (expected)

Previous leaks suggest that Realme 9 5G could run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It is expected to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

The triple rear camera unit of Realme 9 5G is expected to include a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, Realme 9 5G is tipped to feature a 16-megapixel camera at the front. Further, there could be a stereo speaker unit and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Realme 9 5G is said to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme 9 5G, Realme, Realme 9 5G Specifications, Realme 9 Pro Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
