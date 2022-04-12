Technology News
Realme 9 4G to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications

Realme says that the smartphone will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 12 April 2022 10:22 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme 9 4G offers up to 16-megapixel front camera

Highlights
  • Realme 9 4G comes with 8GB of RAM
  • It comes with a display with 90Hz refresh rate
  • Realme 9 4G sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Realme 9 4G is set to go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm (noon). Realme's newest affordable 4G smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch display, offering a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset can be purchased via Realme's online store and Flipkart.

Realme 9 4G price in India, availability

Realme 9 4G price in India is set at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model on the official Realme India online store. The 8GB +128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 18,999. Buyers can also avail the smartphone via Flipkart. Realme says that the smartphone will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options, respectively, during the first sale. 

The Realme 9 4G is available in three colour options — Meteor Black, Sunburst Gold, and Stargaze White.

Realme 9 4G specifications

The Realme 9 4G runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and supports Dynamic RAM expansion up to 5GB by utilising unused storage space.

The handset sports a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The Realme 9 4G comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.45 aperture lens, for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 9 4G offers up to 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.1 storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging. The smartphone measures 160.2x73.3x7.99 and weighs 178g.

