Realme 9 Reportedly Spotted on Company Website in India, Tipped to Feature 108-Megapixel Camera

Realme 9 could be priced below Rs. 15,000.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 March 2022 18:04 IST
Realme 9 was spotted on multiple certifications websites

Highlights
  • Realme 9 may get a 6.6-inch display
  • The phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme 9 could come in three colour options

Realme 9 (aka Realme 9 4G) has reportedly been spotted on the company's website in India. It is tipped to come with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor. Previous reports have suggested that the phone has been spotted on various certification websites, including US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Element Materials Technology (EMT), Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS), and Camera FV-5. The development comes a few days after a report suggested that Realme is working on a smartphone that could debut in India in April.

Citing tipster Yogesh Brar, MySmartPrice reports that Realme 9 has been spotted on Realme India website under the spare parts price section suggesting that the phone could soon make its debut in India soon. The report also cites Brar as saying that the phone could come with a 108-megapixel primary camera and could be priced below Rs 15,000.

Recently, a report suggested that Realme is working on a third Realme 9 series smartphone that could debut in India in April with a 108-megapixel camera. The report, however, said the name of the smartphone was unknown.

Realme 9 4G smartphone was previously spotted on various certification websites. It is tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. However, it was claimed to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and not a 108-megapixel camera has now tipped.

As far as other specifications are concerned, the alleged Realme 9 is said to come with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. The Realme phone is claimed to be available in two configurations: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It could be offered in three colour options – Sunburst Gold, Meteor Black, and Stargaze White.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Comments

Further reading: Realme 9, Realme 9 Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Nokia C01 Plus Gets New 32GB Storage Variant in India, 16GB Storage Variant Price Hiked

