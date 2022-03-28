Realme 9 (aka Realme 9 4G) has reportedly been spotted on the company's website in India. It is tipped to come with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor. Previous reports have suggested that the phone has been spotted on various certification websites, including US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Element Materials Technology (EMT), Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS), and Camera FV-5. The development comes a few days after a report suggested that Realme is working on a smartphone that could debut in India in April.

Citing tipster Yogesh Brar, MySmartPrice reports that Realme 9 has been spotted on Realme India website under the spare parts price section suggesting that the phone could soon make its debut in India soon. The report also cites Brar as saying that the phone could come with a 108-megapixel primary camera and could be priced below Rs 15,000.

Recently, a report suggested that Realme is working on a third Realme 9 series smartphone that could debut in India in April with a 108-megapixel camera. The report, however, said the name of the smartphone was unknown.

Realme 9 4G smartphone was previously spotted on various certification websites. It is tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. However, it was claimed to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and not a 108-megapixel camera has now tipped.

As far as other specifications are concerned, the alleged Realme 9 is said to come with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. The Realme phone is claimed to be available in two configurations: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It could be offered in three colour options – Sunburst Gold, Meteor Black, and Stargaze White.

