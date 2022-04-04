Technology News
loading

Realme 9 4G India Launch Date Set for April 7: Expected Price, Specifications

Realme 9 4G India launch will take place at 12:30pm on April 7.

By David Delima | Updated: 4 April 2022 10:48 IST
Realme 9 4G India Launch Date Set for April 7: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme shared the first image of the upcoming Realme 9 handset on Twitter

Highlights
  • Realme 9 4G will feature a 108-megapixel rear camera setup
  • The smartphone will launch alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro
  • Realme 9 4G is confirmed to sport an AMOLED display

Realme 9 4G India launch is set for April 7, the company revealed on Saturday. The smartphone will be launched as the company's latest addition to its Realme 9 smartphone series, which includes the Realme 9i, the Realme 9 5G, the Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, Realme 9 Pro 5G, and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. Realme recently revealed that an upcoming handset in the Realme 9 series would sport to a 108-megapixel ‘ProLight' camera. Meanwhile, the upcoming Realme 9 4G was recently spotted on various certification websites ahead of the launch of the smartphone.

Realme 9 4G India launch details

The company announced the launch date of the Realme 9 4G on Twitter on Saturday, confirming that the handset will launch in India during a virtual event that will be held on April 7 at 12:30pm. The launch event will be livestreamed on the company's YouTube and Facebook accounts. Realme is also scheduled to launch the Realme GT 2 Pro in India at the same event.

Realme 9 4G price in India (expected)

According to previous reports, the upcoming Realme 9 4G price in India could be set below the Rs. 15,000 mark. The smartphone is tipped to launch in Meteor Black, Sunburst Gold, and Stargaze White colour options. However, Realme is yet to officially reveal any pricing details for the upcoming Realme 9 4G handset.

Realme 9 4G specifications (expected)

Realme has confirmed the addition of a 108-megapixel ‘ProLight' camera to its Realme 9 4G smartphone, via a press release. The company states that the smartphone will feature a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 image sensor. Previous reports tipped the smartphone to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, but the company's invite teases that the smartphone will sport an AMOLED display.

The upcoming Realme 9 4G was previously spotted on various certification websites and is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging. The handset could be launched in a 6GB + 128GB storage model, as well as an 8GB + 128GB storage model, according to previous reports. However, Realme is yet to confirm these specifications, ahead of the upcoming launch of the Realme 9 4G on April 7.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 9, Realme, Realme 9 Specifications, Realme 9 Price in India
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Russia's Chief of Space Programme Says Sanctions Could Imperil International Space Station
Bitcoin, Ether Open With Profits; Overall Crypto Price Chart Reflects Some Losses

Related Stories

Realme 9 4G India Launch Date Set for April 7: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Allegedly Bags TDRA, BIS Certification
  2. Realme 9 4G Set to Launch in India on April 7: All Details
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Review: A Perfect Ten?
  5. WhatsApp Testing a New Limit to Restrict Sharing of Forwarded Messages
  6. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  7. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Moto G82 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Specifications Tipped
  9. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  10. Vi Rs. 327, Rs. 337 Prepaid Recharge Plans Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Spotted Increasing Restriction for Forwarded Messages, Testing Communities Tab for iOS Users
  2. Vi Rs. 107, Rs. 111 Validity Vouchers With 200MB Data Announced
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Open With Profits; Overall Crypto Price Chart Reflects Some Losses
  4. Realme 9 4G India Launch Date Set for April 7: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Russia's Chief of Space Programme Says Sanctions Could Imperil International Space Station
  6. Tesla Delivers Over 1 Million Cars Over Past Year, and Over 310,000 in Q1
  7. Samsung Galaxy F13 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench, May Come With Exynos 850 SoC, 4GB RAM
  8. EKA E9 Electronic Bus With 200KW Motor Unveiled in India
  9. Internet Radio Station Helps Ukrainian Refugees Adapt in Prague
  10. Vi Rs. 327, Rs. 337 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Vi Movies and TV Subscription Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.