Realme 9 4G India launch is set for April 7, the company revealed on Saturday. The smartphone will be launched as the company's latest addition to its Realme 9 smartphone series, which includes the Realme 9i, the Realme 9 5G, the Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, Realme 9 Pro 5G, and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. Realme recently revealed that an upcoming handset in the Realme 9 series would sport to a 108-megapixel ‘ProLight' camera. Meanwhile, the upcoming Realme 9 4G was recently spotted on various certification websites ahead of the launch of the smartphone.

Realme 9 4G India launch details

The company announced the launch date of the Realme 9 4G on Twitter on Saturday, confirming that the handset will launch in India during a virtual event that will be held on April 7 at 12:30pm. The launch event will be livestreamed on the company's YouTube and Facebook accounts. Realme is also scheduled to launch the Realme GT 2 Pro in India at the same event.

Say goodbye to slow and inaccurate focus with the 9X Focusing Accuracy in the #realme9 Camera!



Click stunning pictures & #CaptureTheSpark in full focus 💯



Launching at 12:30 PM, 7th April, on our official channels. pic.twitter.com/sNntVoWRg3 — realme (@realmeIndia) April 2, 2022

Realme 9 4G price in India (expected)

According to previous reports, the upcoming Realme 9 4G price in India could be set below the Rs. 15,000 mark. The smartphone is tipped to launch in Meteor Black, Sunburst Gold, and Stargaze White colour options. However, Realme is yet to officially reveal any pricing details for the upcoming Realme 9 4G handset.

Realme 9 4G specifications (expected)

Realme has confirmed the addition of a 108-megapixel ‘ProLight' camera to its Realme 9 4G smartphone, via a press release. The company states that the smartphone will feature a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 image sensor. Previous reports tipped the smartphone to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, but the company's invite teases that the smartphone will sport an AMOLED display.

The upcoming Realme 9 4G was previously spotted on various certification websites and is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging. The handset could be launched in a 6GB + 128GB storage model, as well as an 8GB + 128GB storage model, according to previous reports. However, Realme is yet to confirm these specifications, ahead of the upcoming launch of the Realme 9 4G on April 7.