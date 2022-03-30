Technology News
loading

Realme 8 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Stable Update in India

Realme 8 update comes with UI version RMX3085_11.C.06.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 30 March 2022 19:13 IST
Realme 8 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Stable Update in India

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme UI 3.0 brings a new quick launch feature to open apps

Highlights
  • Realme’s Android 12-based updates are being released in batches
  • Select Realme 8i users in India can access Realme UI 3.0 now
  • Realme UI 3.0 brings new design and privacy features

Realme 8 is getting a stable version of the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 update in India. The update comes with UI version RMX3085_11.C.06 and brings a bunch of new features such as options for customisation, sketchpad always-on display (AOD), fluid space design, quick launch feature among others. The latest update also includes new privacy and security features and it optimises system performance and stability. The update is being rolled out in a phased manner. At the same time, Realme 8i is getting early access to Realme UI 3.0 in India. The company will be rolling out the beta software of the new operating system to a select number of users.

An official post on the Realme forum details the changelog that comes with the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 update for the Realme 8 smartphone. To receive the update, Realme 8 users are told to update their smartphones to the required version RMX3085_11.A.24 or RMX3085_11.A.26. The latest update bears version number RMX3085_11.C.06 and it is being rolled out in a phased manner. In the initial stage, a select number of users will receive the stable update. If the new firmware doesn't have any bugs, a broader rollout will start soon. The company has not mentioned the size of the new update yet. Also, the manual download link will be updated on the website soon.

The Realme 8 may take a longer time to boot for the first time after installing the update, says Realme. Also, the system is expected to use more storage which may lead to hanging and faster battery consumption. However, users are advised to leave their Realme 8 smartphones for five hours after the phone is fully charged.

Similarly, Realme 8i is receiving early access to Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12, the company announced in a press note on Wednesday. The beta software of its Realme's latest operating system is rolling out to a select number of users. According to Realme, Realme UI 3.0 will improve the functionality, fluency, customisability, security, and privacy of smartphones.

Realme UI 3.0 features

Realme UI 3.0 update comes with a new home screen layout with redesigned icons. The company's Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 is claimed to optimise over 300 animations. The update brings Background stream mode that allows users to continue playing the audio of a video even when the phone is locked. Realme UI 3.0 refreshes the always-on display (AOD) experience. It allows users to quickly switch between their Realme Book and Realme Smartphone.

Further, Realme renamed the FlexDrop feature as Flexible Windows with the new update. It let users drag a file from My Files or a photo from the Photos app to a floating window.

With Quick Launch, the system identifies and preloads apps used frequently by the user. Also, the update carries a chart displaying the battery usage. Realme UI 3.0 also raises the responsiveness of turning on or off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Airplane mode. TalkBack support for more apps including calendar and photos, customisation options on camera, and a new zoom slider to zoom in or out while shooting videos are other new additions.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme 8

Realme 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light
  • Excellent battery life
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Bloatware still present
  • Strictly average camera performance
  • Plastic back scratches easily; fingerprint magnet
  • Questionable value for money
Read detailed Realme 8 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Realme 8i

Realme 8i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz display
  • Powerful processor
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed Realme 8i review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G96
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 8, Realme 8i, Realme UI 3.0, Android 12, Realme UI 3.0 Features, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Russia Draws Up 2 Cases Against Google for Not Removing Banned Content From YouTube
FBI Says Russian Hackers Scanning US Energy Systems, pose 'Current' Threat’

Related Stories

Realme 8 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Stable Update in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a's Retail Box Leak Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design
  2. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  3. Apple Addresses Battery Drain Problems for iPhone, iPad Users
  4. From Xiaomi to Oppo: How Tech Companies Pulled April Fools' Pranks
  5. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  7. Indian Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today: Huge Fines, Jail Time for Violators
  8. Motorola Moto G52 Specifications, Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  10. Motorola Smartphone Launch Roadmap for 2022 Tipped: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Users Can Now Share Videos Directly From YouTube App on Android, iOS
  2. Instagram Gets New Messaging Features: Users Can Now Send Silent Messages, Share Music Previews
  3. Angry Birds Classic Returns to App Store and Google Play With New Engine, No In-App Purchases
  4. EU Parliament Votes in Favour of Regulation That Could Impact Unhosted Crypto Wallets
  5. Samsung Self-Repair Programme Launched in US to Let Customers Fix Galaxy Devices on Their Own
  6. Amid War With Ukraine, Russia Sees Tech Brain Drain — a Gain for Other Nations
  7. ‘Nothing Grows as Fast as Cryptocurrency’: Kyrgyzstan Deputy of Parliament Bats for Crypto
  8. Twitter-Funded Social Media Interoperability Project Bluesky Names First Employees
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book Go Laptops Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers
  10. Online Gaming Platform Roblox Backs Apple in Antitrust Case, Says App Store Offers Privacy and Security
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.