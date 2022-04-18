Technology News
Realme 8 5G, Realme 8s 5G, Realme Narzo 30 5G to Get Realme UI 3.0 Early Access in April

A total of seven Realme smartphones will get early access to the Realme UI 3.0 update in Q2 2022.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 April 2022 18:02 IST
Realme 8 5G, Realme 8s 5G, Realme Narzo 30 5G to Get Realme UI 3.0 Early Access in April

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme will push the stable version of the UI over a period of time

Highlights
  • The Realme UI 3.0 is based on Android 12
  • Early access programme allows users to experience new features
  • Realme GT 2 Pro gets is first OTA update

Realme 8 5G, Realme 8s 5G, and Realme Narzo 30 5G smartphone users in India will get Realme UI 3.0 early access in April, the Chinese company has announced in a roadmap for the early access of the update for the second quarter of 2022 (Q2 2022). The latest update from Realme is based on Android 12, it brings along multiple customisation options, and is aimed at young users. A total of seven Realme smartphones will get early access to the update in this quarter.

As per a communication from Realme, the early access of the UI 3.0 update will be available for the Realme 8 5G, Realme 8s 5G, and Realme Narzo 30 5G in April. Realme X7 5G users will get early access in May, and Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme Narzo 30 Pro will be eligible for early access in June. The early access programme is aimed at allowing a bunch of users to experience the new features of the Realme UI 3.0 before being rolled out to the masses.

Furthermore, Realme says that the early access versions for the models will be released during the corresponding month mentioned, and not at the beginning of the month. It further clarifies that the stable versions of the UI for these smartphones will be pushed to all users “over a period of time.”

Meanwhile, the company has announced that it has released the first OTA update for the Realme GT 2 Pro. The update has a firmware number RMX3301_11.A.13, and brings along the March security patch. It also brings improvements in animations, network stability, and success rate of the fingerprint sensor. The update also fixes issues related to wallpapers, unexpected rebooting, and the Always-On Display feature gets a refresh rate as low as 1Hz.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme 8, Realme 8s, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme X7 5G, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
