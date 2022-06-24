Technology News
  Realme 7 Pro Receiving June 2022 Update, Realme UI 3.0 Open Beta Released for Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme 7 Pro Receiving June 2022 Update, Realme UI 3.0 Open Beta Released for Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme 7 Pro update comes with UI version RMX2170_11.C.32.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 June 2022 19:19 IST
Realme 7 Pro Receiving June 2022 Update, Realme UI 3.0 Open Beta Released for Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G users are advised to back up their data before installing the update

Highlights
  • The update brings system stability improvements to Realme 7 Pro
  • Limited number of users can access the update initially
  • Over 5GB storage is required to install update on Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme 7 Pro is getting an OTA (over-the-air) update for June 2022 in India. The update comes with UI version RMX2170_11.C.32 and brings new features such as optimised network compatibility and system stability improvements, among others, to the handset. The update is being rolled out in a phased manner. At the same time, Realme has released the Realme UI 3.0 open beta programme for the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G units in India today. The update is based on Android 12 and it bundles multiple customisation options. A limited number of users can access the update initially.

An official post on the Realme forum details the changelog of the update now available for the Realme 7 Pro. The update bears version number RMX2170_11.C.32 and integrates the May 2022 and June 2022 Android security patches. It is being rolled out in a phased manner. In the initial stage, a select number of users will receive the stable update. The company has not mentioned the size of the new update yet.

If you are a Realme 7 Pro user, you can check for the update by heading to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Additionally, Realme has opened applications for Realme UI 3.0 open beta version for Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G users starting today. The latest update is based on Android 12 and offers customisation options. To receive the update, users are required to update their smartphones to the RMX2117_11.C.12 or RMX2117_11.C.13 versions. The update will be available to a limited set of users initially followed by a larger rollout later.

Users are recommended to back up their data and update all applications to the latest version available before joining the open beta programme. The company warns that the latest version may have an unpredictable impact on the devices and effect daily use. Also, users have to ensure that more than 5GB of storage is available in their Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G units before proceeding with the update.

The device may take a longer time to boot for the first time after installing the update, says Realme. Also, performing several functions like application adaptation, background optimisation and security scanning may lead to slight hanging and faster power consumption of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G users are invited to give their feedback and suggestions about the new UI via this feedback form.

Interested users can apply for the open beta programme by heading to Settings > Software Update > Settings > Trial Version > Submit your details > Apply Now.

The Realme UI 3.0 brings a new home screen layout with redesigned icons and adds a Background stream mode that allows users to continue playing the audio of a video even when the phone is locked. Improvements to the always-on display (AOD) experience, new FlexDrop feature and Quick Launch are the other major highlights of the update. It lets users to switch between their Realme Book and Realme Smartphone and features a chart displaying the battery usage.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Snappy overall performance
  • 120Hz display
  • Bad
  • Bland design
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Bloatware can be annoying
Read detailed Realme Narzo 30 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Well built, pleasing design
  • Cameras do well in daylight
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Very fast charging, good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Only 60Hz display
Read detailed Realme 7 Pro review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme UI 3.0, Android 12, Realme, Realme UI 3.0 Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
RBI Bars Fintech Companies From Loading Cards Using Credit Lines: 10 Points to Understand the Move

Realme 7 Pro Receiving June 2022 Update, Realme UI 3.0 Open Beta Released for Narzo 30 Pro 5G
