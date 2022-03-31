Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 7, Narzo 30, Narzo 20 Pro Get Realme UI 3.0 Early Access Beta Update, Applications Invited

Realme 7, Narzo 30, Narzo 20 Pro Get Realme UI 3.0 Early Access Beta Update, Applications Invited

Realme UI 3.0 is based on Android 12, and is now available in Early Access for the three phones.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 31 March 2022 18:28 IST
Realme 7, Narzo 30, Narzo 20 Pro Get Realme UI 3.0 Early Access Beta Update, Applications Invited

The Realme Narzo 30 powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 hit the market in May 2021

Highlights
  • Realme UI 3.0 will be available for limited set of users initially
  • Realme has warned users the software might have bugs
  • Users also have option to submit their feedback

Realme has released the Realme UI 3.0 Early Access beta update for the Realme 7, Realme Narzo 30, and Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphones. The latest update from Realme is based on Android 12 and the update brings multiple customisation options for its younger users. Users have the option to apply for the Early Access programme and the applications for the Realme UI 3.0 beta testing will be accepted in batches starting on March 31. The update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially.

Realme has said that the Realme UI 3.0 update is mainly targeted at its Gen Z users and comes with a Fluid Space Design and Sketchpad AOD to give the Realme handsets a refreshed look. The update, which is intended for the Realme 7, Realme Narzo 30, and Realme Narzo 20 Pro handsets is in its beta stage and will also come with new features to help protect users' privacy. The update will also introduce features that let users easily switch between the Realme Book and Realme smartphones.

Realme 7, Narzo 30, and Narzo 20 Pro users eager to try out Realme UI 3.0 have the option to apply for the Early Access programme which will give you access to all of the features of the Realme UI 3.0. The Chinese company has warned the users that as "an early software there might be bugs and some apps might not work properly" for the update. Applications for Early Access beta have opened, and users need to visit this page for the Realme 7, this page for the Realme Narzo 30, and this page for the Realme Narzo 20 Pro to. Users also have option to submit their feedback via a feedback form on the Realme official site.

The Realme 7 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro were launched back in September 2020. The Realme Narzo 30 powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 hit the market in May 2021.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 7, Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme UI 3.0
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Tencent’s WeChat Blocks NFT-Linked Public Accounts as China Tightens Crypto Supervision
Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leak Online Ahead of April 12 Launch

Related Stories

Realme 7, Narzo 30, Narzo 20 Pro Get Realme UI 3.0 Early Access Beta Update, Applications Invited
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a's Retail Box Leak Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design
  2. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  3. Apple Addresses Battery Drain Problems for iPhone, iPad Users
  4. From Xiaomi to Oppo: How Tech Companies Pulled April Fools' Pranks
  5. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  7. Indian Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today: Huge Fines, Jail Time for Violators
  8. Motorola Moto G52 Specifications, Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  10. Motorola Smartphone Launch Roadmap for 2022 Tipped: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Users Can Now Share Videos Directly From YouTube App on Android, iOS
  2. Instagram Gets New Messaging Features: Users Can Now Send Silent Messages, Share Music Previews
  3. Angry Birds Classic Returns to App Store and Google Play With New Engine, No In-App Purchases
  4. EU Parliament Votes in Favour of Regulation That Could Impact Unhosted Crypto Wallets
  5. Samsung Self-Repair Programme Launched in US to Let Customers Fix Galaxy Devices on Their Own
  6. Amid War With Ukraine, Russia Sees Tech Brain Drain — a Gain for Other Nations
  7. ‘Nothing Grows as Fast as Cryptocurrency’: Kyrgyzstan Deputy of Parliament Bats for Crypto
  8. Twitter-Funded Social Media Interoperability Project Bluesky Names First Employees
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book Go Laptops Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers
  10. Online Gaming Platform Roblox Backs Apple in Antitrust Case, Says App Store Offers Privacy and Security
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.