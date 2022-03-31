Realme has released the Realme UI 3.0 Early Access beta update for the Realme 7, Realme Narzo 30, and Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphones. The latest update from Realme is based on Android 12 and the update brings multiple customisation options for its younger users. Users have the option to apply for the Early Access programme and the applications for the Realme UI 3.0 beta testing will be accepted in batches starting on March 31. The update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially.

Realme has said that the Realme UI 3.0 update is mainly targeted at its Gen Z users and comes with a Fluid Space Design and Sketchpad AOD to give the Realme handsets a refreshed look. The update, which is intended for the Realme 7, Realme Narzo 30, and Realme Narzo 20 Pro handsets is in its beta stage and will also come with new features to help protect users' privacy. The update will also introduce features that let users easily switch between the Realme Book and Realme smartphones.

Realme 7, Narzo 30, and Narzo 20 Pro users eager to try out Realme UI 3.0 have the option to apply for the Early Access programme which will give you access to all of the features of the Realme UI 3.0. The Chinese company has warned the users that as "an early software there might be bugs and some apps might not work properly" for the update. Applications for Early Access beta have opened, and users need to visit this page for the Realme 7, this page for the Realme Narzo 30, and this page for the Realme Narzo 20 Pro to. Users also have option to submit their feedback via a feedback form on the Realme official site.

The Realme 7 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro were launched back in September 2020. The Realme Narzo 30 powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 hit the market in May 2021.