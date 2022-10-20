Technology News
  Realme 10 Series Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display Expected

Realme 10 Series Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display Expected

Realme 10 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 20 October 2022 19:10 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Whylab

Realme 10 Pro+ will succeed the Realme 9 Pro+

Highlights
  • Realme is yet to confirm the launch date of Realme 10 series
  • The Realme 10 Pro+ could be available in three configurations
  • Vanilla model could come in Clash White and Rush Black shades

Realme 10 and Realme 10 Pro+ are reportedly making their way to markets soon. Ahead of any official announcement, specifications and design of the Realme 10 series phones have been tipped via an official-looking poster. The phones can be seen in Black and Blue colour options sporting a triple rear camera setup. The poster also mentions a couple of specifications including a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC for the Realme 10 Pro+ and a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC for the vanilla Realme 10.

Tipster Whylab posted some key specifications of the Realme 10 series along with what seems to be an official poster of the phones on Weibo. The poster mentions 120Hz refresh rate display for the handsets. As per the poster, the Realme 10 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, while the Realme 10 Pro+ will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

The Realme 10 series phones can be seen in black and blue colour options sporting a triple rear camera setup. The Realme 10 is said to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Realme 10 Pro+ on the other hand is seen carrying a 64-megapixel primary sensor. As of now, Realme has not shared any information on the specifications of the phone or its release date.

As per a recent leak, the vanilla Realme 10 is said to come in — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage options. It could be offered in Clash White and Rush Black colours.

The high end Realme 10 Pro+ is tipped to get 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options. It could debut in Dark Matter, Hyperspace, and Nebula Blue shades. It could come with a 5,000mAh battery similar to its predecessor, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G.

Realme 10, Realme 10 Series, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme, Realme 10 Specifications, Realme 10 Pro Plus Specifications
iQoo Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

