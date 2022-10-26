Realme 10 Series Confirmed to Launch in November, Design Teased: Details

Realme 10 series is all set to launch in November. Realme, via Twitter, has confirmed the arrival of the new Realme series smartphones on Wednesday. The upcoming lineup is expected to include two models — the vanilla Realme 10 and Realme 10 Pro+. The regular model could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, while the Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC under the hood. The Realme 10 series will succeed the Realme 9 models that were unveiled earlier this year.

The Chinese smartphone brand via a tweet, announced the arrival of the Realme 10 series. The lineup will be unveiled sometime in November. The post, however, does not specify the exact launch date and time of the phones. They are claimed to come with new design, display, and performance technologies. The teasers suggest curved display for the upcoming smartphones. If past leaks are any indication, Realme 10 and Realme 10 Pro will break the cover at the launch event.

Known tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) suggested November 5 lunch date for the Realme 10 series.

The specifications of Realme 10 and Realme 10 Pro+ have leaked online multiple times in the past. A recent listing on TENAA suggested a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate for the vanilla model. The Pro model could sport a full-HD+ 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display.

The Realme 10 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G on the other hand is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Realme could include a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor on the standard Realme 10. Meanwhile, the Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Both models could carry a 5,000mAh battery.

We can expect more teasers in the coming days revealing the full design, launch date, and specifications of the Realme 10 series.

