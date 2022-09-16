The purported Realme 10 (4G) with model number RMX3630 has reportedly appeared on the Indian BIS, Indonesia Telecom, and NBTC website. This could be an indication that Realme has launched all the Realme 9 lineup and will start launching the Realme 10 lineup soon. The NBTC listing of the handset points towards the Realme 10 moniker. There is no mention of 5G across the listing, hinting that the upcoming handset could be a 4G model. It is evident that the device will launch in India, Indonesia, and Thailand.

The Realme 9 line consists of Realme 9 4G, Realme 9 5G SE, Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition. The Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition was launched earlier this year and comes with colourful accents on the side of the back panel. Just below the Realme branding, the smartphone has Free Fire written on the rear, along with “Booyah!” text beside the camera module, which is a popular phrase from the game.

The Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition carries the exact same specifications as the regular Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone. The smartphone gets a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, triple rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery.