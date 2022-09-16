Technology News
Realme 10 (4G) Reportedly Spotted on Indian BIS, Indonesia Telecom, and NBTC: Details

The NBTC listing of the handset points to Realme 10 moniker.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 16 September 2022 19:09 IST
Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition (pictured)

  • Realme 10 (4G) could release in India, Indonesia, Thailand
  • Realme could be winding up its Realme 9 lineup
  • Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition launched earlier this year

The purported Realme 10 (4G) with model number RMX3630 has reportedly appeared on the Indian BIS, Indonesia Telecom, and NBTC website. This could be an indication that Realme has launched all the Realme 9 lineup and will start launching the Realme 10 lineup soon. The NBTC listing of the handset points towards the Realme 10 moniker. There is no mention of 5G across the listing, hinting that the upcoming handset could be a 4G model. It is evident that the device will launch in India, Indonesia, and Thailand.

A recent leak by tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings) via Twitter indicates that the purported Realme 10 (4G) has made its appearance on the Indian BIS, Indonesia Telecom, and NBTC website. The handset is expected to carry the model number RMX3630. As mentioned earlier, this could be a hint that Realme is winding up its Realme 9 lineup as it is stepping into the Realme 10 series.

To recall, the NBTC listing of the upcoming handset points to the moniker Realme 10 for the upcoming phone. As there is no mention of 5G across the listings, there is chance that the smartphone from the Chinese company could be a 4G model. The handset could see its release in India, Indonesia, and Thailand, as evident from the listings.

The Realme 9 line consists of Realme 9 4G, Realme 9 5G SE, Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition. The Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition was launched earlier this year and comes with colourful accents on the side of the back panel. Just below the Realme branding, the smartphone has Free Fire written on the rear, along with “Booyah!” text beside the camera module, which is a popular phrase from the game.

The Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition carries the exact same specifications as the regular Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone. The smartphone gets a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, triple rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 10 4G, Realme 10
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
UIDAI to Prompt Aadhaar Card Holders to Update Biometrics Once Every 10 Years, Says Official

