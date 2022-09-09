Qualcomm's win against antitrust regulators in Europe was confirmed on Friday, after the latter reportedly stated that they would not appeal a court ruling in favour of the chip designer. EU regulators had accused Qualcomm in 2018 of paying billions of dollars to Apple from 2011 to 2016, to block out rivals like Intel. A European court had previously criticised the competition watchdog over procedural irregularities, while ruling against the EUR 997 million (roughly Rs. 8,000 crore) fine against Qualcomm.

A spokesperson confirmed the development to Reuters, stating: "The Commission has carefully studied the judgment of the General Court in the Qualcomm [exclusivity payments] case and decided not to appeal to the Court of Justice."

The case dates to a 2018 decision in which the European Commission accused Qualcomm of paying billions of dollars to Apple from 2011 to 2016, to block out rival chipmakers like Intel and ensure that the Cupertino company uses its chips in iPhone and iPad models. The General Court ruled against the EUR 997 million (roughly Rs. 8,000 crore) in June.