  Qualcomm Will Reportedly Unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Two Weeks Ahead of Previous Schedule

Qualcomm Will Reportedly Unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Two Weeks Ahead of Previous Schedule

Qualcomm can hold the Snapdragon Summit this year between November 14 and 17.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 29 June 2022 05:32 IST
Qualcomm Will Reportedly Unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Two Weeks Ahead of Previous Schedule

Qualcomm usually announces the dates for its Snapdragon Summit as early as five months ahead

Highlights
  • Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in December 2021
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC could be launched at the summit
  • It is quite early for the company to announce the dates

Qualcomm had unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC at its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit on December 1 last year. Now, the company is reportedly going to announce the launch of the next generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC two weeks earlier than it usually unveils its new SoCs. The new information has surfaced after the company mistakenly made the Snapdragon Summit event public on its website for a brief period of time, as per a report. The event was seen listed with the date November 14-17.

The SoC manufacturing company, Qualcomm had inadvertently made live its Snapdragon Summit event listing on its website. The listing was later taken down but not before GSMArena had spotted the dates of the upcoming event.

The screenshot of the listing shared by the report shows that the Snapdragon Summit will be held between November 14 and 17 this year, two weeks ahead of its usual time in December. The company is expected to unveil the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC during the event. However, the report also said that these dates could be false since the company has not confirmed the event timeline yet.

It is also worth noting that it is quite early for the company to announce the event dates. The report added that Qualcomm usually announces the dates for its Snapdragon Summit that happens in Hawaii as early as five months ahead. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is said to have an unusual CPU combo of 1+2+2+3 with one Cortex-X3 cores, two Cortex-A720 cores, two A710 cores, and three A510 cores.

To recall, Qualcomm had unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on December 1 last year. The SoC is claimed to have up to four times faster artificial intelligence performance than the Snapdragon 888 SoC that was launched in 2020. It was said to deliver 30 percent faster graphics rendering and 25 percent more power efficiency over the previous generation SoC.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Qualcomm, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, AI

