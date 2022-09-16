Technology News
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped to Launch With 3.5GHz High-Frequency Variant

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is tipped to feature a clock speed of up to 3.2 GHz.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 16 September 2022 14:46 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may arrive in November this year

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may power iQoo 11 Pro, Xiaomi 13 series, more
  • It could boast a 1+2+2+3 CPU core combination
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC could offer increased GPU performance

Qualcomm is expected to unveil its next flagship SoC — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — in the coming months. Handsets like the iQoo 11 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Pro have already been tipped to feature the upcoming flagship chipset. Now, a notable tipster has suggested that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could be capable of a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz to 3.5GHz. It is believed that Qualcomm may be working on a high-frequency variant that will launch alongside the base Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Qualcomm might have achieved a clock speed of up to 3.5GHz with its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The tipster believes that the company could be planning to launch two versions of this chipset, including an ultra-high frequency variant.

The tipster claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will offer an increase in GPU performance over Qualcomm's current flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which launched in May. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset has a peak clock speed of up to 3.2GHz.

There is no exact date for the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. However, a previous report suggested that it could be launched sometime between November 14 and 17. This rumour was based on an allegedly leaked Snapdragon Summit event listing. This report further claims that the flagship chipset has a CPU combination of a single Cortex-X3 core, two Cortex-A720 cores, two A710 cores, and three A510 cores.

We can expect more details regarding the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to surface in the coming months. So far, various upcoming flagship handsets have been tipped to feature this chipset, including the iQoo 11 Pro, Oppo Find X Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Furthermore, the Xiaomi 13 series, including the regular Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro, could also be powered by this chipset.

Comments

Further reading: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S21 FE 5G Available With Up to 57 Percent Discount

