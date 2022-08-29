Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme
Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC during its Snapdragon Tech Summit in December last year. Now, the SoC manufacturing company is reportedly working on a new chip called Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Ahead of official confirmation, a leak has tipped specifications of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The upcoming 4nm chip is said to have part number SM6450. It is tipped to support 5G networks and Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+ fast charging.
Known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has posted a leaked screenshot suggesting specifications of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 on Twitter. As per the leak, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will have part number SM6450 and it will be based on a 4nm process technology similar to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is tipped to offer support for 5G connectivity and Quick Charge 4+ technology. It could comprise a 64-bit Qualcomm's Kryo processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz alongside an unknown Adreno GPU. It is said to arrive with support for full-HD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
The upcoming Snapdragon SoC is expected to retain Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System with Wi-Fi 6E and could support LPDDR5 RAM and USB 3.1 connectivity. It is said to support a 108-megapixel sensor and would offer 4K HDR recording at 30 fps.
Qualcomm has not officially shared any details about the launch of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 yet.
