  Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Specifications Leak Online, 4nm Process, 4K HDR Support Tipped

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Specifications Leak Online, 4nm Process, 4K HDR Support Tipped

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC is said to support full-HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

By Nithya P Nair |  Updated: 29 August 2022 14:06 IST
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Specifications Leak Online, 4nm Process, 4K HDR Support Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in December last year

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC is expected to launch soon
  • Upcoming chip could be based on 4nm process technology
  • Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC could include a Kryo processor

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC during its Snapdragon Tech Summit in December last year. Now, the SoC manufacturing company is reportedly working on a new chip called Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Ahead of official confirmation, a leak has tipped specifications of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The upcoming 4nm chip is said to have part number SM6450. It is tipped to support 5G networks and Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+ fast charging.

Known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has posted a leaked screenshot suggesting specifications of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 on Twitter. As per the leak, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will have part number SM6450 and it will be based on a 4nm process technology similar to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is tipped to offer support for 5G connectivity and Quick Charge 4+ technology. It could comprise a 64-bit Qualcomm's Kryo processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz alongside an unknown Adreno GPU. It is said to arrive with support for full-HD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming Snapdragon SoC is expected to retain Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System with Wi-Fi 6E and could support LPDDR5 RAM and USB 3.1 connectivity. It is said to support a 108-megapixel sensor and would offer 4K HDR recording at 30 fps.

Qualcomm has not officially shared any details about the launch of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 yet.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Specifications Leak Online, 4nm Process, 4K HDR Support Tipped
