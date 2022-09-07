Technology News
Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: All Details

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC-powered devices could come in Q1 2023.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 September 2022 12:41 IST
Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: All Details

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC supports up to 200-megapixel single camera shots

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC has a clock rate of up to 2.0GHz
  • The iQoo Z6 Lite is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  • Motorola plans to bring a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC-powered device soon

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoCs on Wednesday. These chipsets are designed for the mid-tier and mass-volume segments, respectively. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is made from a 4nm process and features Kryo cores with a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. For image processing, this chipset features the Qualcomm Spectra triple 12-bit ISP that is capable of supporting photo capture at gigapixel speeds. On the other hand, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 is made using the 6nm process and features eight Kryo cores with a clock speed of up to 2GHz.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC specifications, features

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC is made using a 4nm process and features 64-bit architecture. The chipset features Kryo cores with a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz and is paired with an Adreno GPU. It offers wide 5G connectivity with Sub-6 and mmWave support.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC can support full-HD+ displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. It includes the Qualcomm Spectra triple 12-bit ISP that can work with up to 200-megapixel single camera shots. It is capable of recording up to 4K videos at 30fps. In addition, it delivers HDR gaming at over 60fps.

It includes the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine and the 3rd Gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub for enhanced AI performance. Features like AI-based activity tracking, audio enhancement, and background noise cancellation can benefit from these additions. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC is compatible with the Wi-Fi 6E standard and supports Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC specifications, features

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC is made using the 6nm process and features eight Kryo cores with a clock speed of up to 2GHz. It is claimed to provide up to 15 percent CPU and 10 percent GPU enhanced performance in comparison to previous Snapdragon 4 series chipsets. The integrated Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System delivers sub-6GHz 5G connectivity.

Its Qualcomm Spectra Triple ISP technology can support concurrent photography and videography from three cameras and single shots of up to 108 megapixels. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC offers support for up to full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. This chipset is compatible with 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.2. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC includes the Qualcomm AI Engine with Qualcomm HVX technology for multi-microphone support, far-field detection, and echo cancellation.

Qualcomm expects Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC-powered devices to be available in Q1 2023. Motorola has revealed that it plans to feature this chipset in an upcoming device. On the other hand, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC-based devices could arrive by Q3 2022. iQoo has confirmed that the iQoo Z6 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. This smartphone is set to launch in India on September 14.

Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: All Details
