"Premium Tears": Internet Erupts Into Memes As iPhone 14 Ditches Physical SIM Slot in US

The iPhone 14 will go on sale starting September 16 and the iPhone 14 Plus will go on sale from October 7.  

Edited by Anjali Thakur |  Updated: 8 September 2022 13:06 IST

The iPhone 14 line-up was launched by Apple on Wednesday.

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series globally. The newest series of smartphones from Apple comprises four models - the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.  The 'Far Out' Event in Cupertino was held on Wednesday. The latest smartphones will only come with E-sim activation without Wi-Fi in the US. For the first time, the iPhone models in the US will not have a SIM tray. The users will be able to use two eSIMS at once.  

As soon as the news about the eSIM came out, social media erupted into memes. A user commented, "The next iphone will have no microphone. you'll have to directly go to the person you want to talk to." Another user wrote, "Soon it'll be an e-phone instead of an iPhone. You own a digital copy, like an NFT." A user from Ghana wrote, "Imagine buying the new iphone 14 from the US and getting home, Ghana, and you can't use it because we don't do eSims here. Premium tears."  

A social media user from India was relieved to know that the smartphone company has launched eSIMS only for the US market. "Great to learn that iPhone 14 series in only in US won't come with a SIM tray. Would have been a super messy situation in India's case. We are yet not ready for e-Sims."  

A disappointed user wrote, "Do people realize what #nosimtray means in the #iPhone14 ?  What about us who travel overseas?  We can't swap out sims where we are visiting?!?  Looks like I'm not getting any other iPhone after 13. No #eSim please."  

The iPhone 14 price in India has been set at $799 (roughly Rs. 63,700). Similarly, the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (roughly Rs. 71,600). Both the phones will be available for purchase in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options. 

The iPhone 14 preorders will begin September 9. The iPhone 14 will go on sale starting September 16 and the iPhone 14 Plus will go on sale from October 7.  

In India, the iPhone 14 is expected to be priced Rs 79,900 and the iPhone 14 Plus price may start at Rs. 89,900. 

In the US, the iPhone 14 Pro has been priced starting at $999 (roughly Rs. 79,555) and the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max price starts at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 87,530). The preorders of these models start on September 9 and they will be available for purchase from September 16. They will be available for purchase in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black colour options.

In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro price in India is expected to start at Rs 1,29,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,39,900. The phones can be purchased from Apple online store and through Apple authorised Resellers. 

The iPhone 14 gets a flat-edge aerospace-grade aluminium frame, with ceramic shield material on the front, and IP68 dust and water resistance rating - like the previous generation. 

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 launch
