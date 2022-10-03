Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco X5 5G Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database; Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped: Details

Poco X5 5G Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database; Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped: Details

Poco X5 5G is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 3 October 2022 19:20 IST
Poco X5 5G Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database; Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped: Details

Poco X5 5G is said to feature a more powerful processor than the Poco X4 Pro 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Poco X5 5G may be launched in China, India, and global markets
  • The company is yet to announce plans for a new X-series phone
  • Poco X5 5G could sport an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Poco X5 5G was reportedly spotted on the IMEI database, hinting at the upcoming launch of a new Poco-branded smartphone. The specifications of the purported X-series handset have also been tipped, including an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It is tipped to launch in China with Redmi branding, and in India and global markets as a Poco-branded handset, as per a report. Last month, the company launched the Poco M5 in India, equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery.

According to a report by XiaomiUI, the company is working on a new handset with the model number M20, codenamed “redwood”. The smartphone was reportedly spotted on the IMEI database, with the model numbers 22101320G, 22101320I, and 22101320C. It is worth noting that Poco is yet to officially reveal any plans to launch a new X-series smartphone.

Based on the model numbers, the report claims that the 22101320G, 22101320I, and 22101320C handsets will be launched in global, India, and China markets, respectively. Meanwhile, the smartphone is tipped to launch on October 13, based on the first six digits in the model numbers (22/10/13) for all three markets.

Meanwhile, the report also states that the Poco X5 5G will sport an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and will reportedly be aimed at gamers.

The company's older Poco X4 Pro 5G model was launched with a Snapdragon 695 chipset, indicating that the purported Poco X5 5G could offer improved performance over the older model.

Last month, the company launched the Poco M5 as the latest M-series phone to debut in the country. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The handset is also equipped with a 90Hz display, a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. it packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X5 5G, Poco X5 5G Specifications, Poco
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
ED Freezes Rs. 5.5 Crore Account Balance in Mobile Gaming Application Fraud
TRAI to Propose Unified KYC System to Check Fraudulent Callers: Chairman PD Vaghela
Poco X5 5G Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database; Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  2. Moto G72 First Impressions: A Promising 4G All-Rounder
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Premium Headphones, Speakers
  4. 5G in India: When and How Will Jio, Airtel, Vi 5G Services Be Available for Users
  5. Reliance Jio Said to Launch Budget Laptop JioBook With Embedded 4G Sim Card
  6. Moto G72 With 108-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Details
  7. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Wearables Launched in India: All Details
  8. Black Adam to Ram Setu, the 7 Biggest Movies in October
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Date Set to October 6 via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Kim Kardashian Agrees to Pay $1.26 Million to US SEC for Unlawful Crypto Promotion on Social Media
  2. Binance to Set Up Regional Office in Kazakhstan, Intends to Co-Develop Crypto Laws
  3. TRAI to Propose Unified KYC System to Check Fraudulent Callers: Chairman PD Vaghela
  4. Poco X5 5G Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database; Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped: Details
  5. ED Freezes Rs. 5.5 Crore Account Balance in Mobile Gaming Application Fraud
  6. Lava Blaze 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India at IMC 2022: Price, Specifications
  7. BSNL to Roll Out 4G Services by November; to Upgrade to 5G by August 2023
  8. Telegram Premium Price in India Slashed by More Than 60 Percent: All Details
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Bestselling Gaming Laptops at Discounted Prices
  10. WazirX Lays Off 40 Percent Workforce to Deal With Crypto Winter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.