Poco X4 Pro 5G will be on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm. The smartphone was launched in India last month. A successor to the Poco X3 Pro, the smartphone features a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and 67W fast charging. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, and will be available for purchase in three configurations. The phone comes with a glass body, and is offered in multiple colour options.

Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India, availability

Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version, and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Customers have an option choose from Laser Black, Laser Blue, and Poco Yellow colour options. The Poco phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart from 12pm (noon) today.

Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photography, the Indian variant of the Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone comes with the triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video chats, the Poco X4 Pro 5G offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with up to 128GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The phone comes with dual stereo speakers and has two microphones for noise cancellation.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.