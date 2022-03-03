Technology News
Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco Watch India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing

Poco X4 Pro 5G was recently unveiled for global markets with an initial price tag of Rs. EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,300).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 March 2022 12:54 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X4 Pro 5G was reportedly spotted on BIS with model number 2201116PI

Highlights
  • Poco unveiled its Poco X4 Pro 5G during MWC 2022
  • Poco X4 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • The handset has a triple rear camera unit

Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone could be making its debut in the Indian market soon. The details are yet to be officially announced by the company, but the latest Poco X-series handset has reportedly bagged certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting that it may arrive in the Indian market soon. Poco recently unveiled the X4 Pro 5G and the M4 Pro 4G smartphones globally at MWC 2022. Poco X4 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood and features a 108-megapixel primary camera. It runs on a 5,000mAh battery. Separately, Poco Watch was also reportedly spotted on the BIS website.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has spotted the Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone on BIS listing with model number 2201116PI. However, the tipster does not reveal any details about the RAM and storage configurations, or specifications of the Indian variant of the Poco X4 Pro 5G.

Separately, according to Sharma, Poco Watch with model number M2131W1 has also appeared on the BIS website. Based on this information, it's speculated that the company is likely to introduce its first smartwatch in India soon. Poco, though, is yet to announce any details regarding Poco X4 Pro 5G's India variant and the coming of a Poco smartwatch.

To recall, Poco X4 Pro 5G was unveiled during the MWC 2022 this week. The smartphone is priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,300) for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,500) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It is offered in Laser Black, Laser Blue, and Poco Yellow colour options.

Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications

The global variant of Poco X4 Pro 5G runs on Android 11 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 1200 nits of peak brightness, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. Poco X4 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The triple rear camera setup of Poco X4 Pro 5G includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well. The handset packs up to 256GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging at 67W.

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications, Poco, Poco Watch, MWC 2022
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Ukraine Crisis: G7 Looks to Stop Crypto Assets’ Use as Russia Sanctions Dodge Punitive Measures

