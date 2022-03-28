Poco X4 Pro 5G was launched in India on Monday as the latest model in the Poco X series. The new Poco phone is the successor to the Poco X3 Pro that debuted last year. The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with features including a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and 67W fast charging. It also carries a glass body that comes in three distinct colour options and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. Globally, the Poco X4 Pro 5G was launched at MWC 2022 in Barcelona last month. The global variant has a distinct primary camera over the one available on the India model. The Poco X4 Pro 5G will compete against the likes of the Realme 9 Pro 5G, Moto G71 5G, and the Vivo T1 5G.

Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India, launch offers

Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB + 128GB version at 19,999 and the top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB model that is priced at Rs. 21,999. The Poco X4 Pro 5G carries Laser Black, Laser Blue, and Poco Yellow colours and will go on sale from April 5 through Flipkart.

Launch offers on the Poco X4 Pro 5G include a flat Rs. 1,000 instant discount for customers using an HDFC Bank card or credit EMI. Existing Poco X2, Poco X3, and Poco X3 Pro users can also get an additional up to Rs. 3,000 trade in discount for their models in lieu of the brand new Poco X4 Pro 5G.

Last month, the Poco X4 Pro 5G was launched at MWC 2022 with a price starting at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB model that is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,200).

The Poco X3 Pro debuted in India last year, with a starting price of Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The phone also came in an 8GB RAM + 128GB option that carried a price tag of Rs. 20,999.

Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X4 Pro 5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the Poco X4 Pro 5G carries the Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The global variant of the Poco X4 Pro 5G came with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Poco X4 Pro 5G offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with up to 128GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Poco X4 Pro 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh Li-Polymer battery that supports 67W fast charging. The phone comes with dual stereo speakers and has two microphones for noise cancellation. Besides, the Poco X4 Pro 5G measures 164.19x76.1x8.12mm and weighs 205 grams.