Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Poco X4 Pro 5G launch in India will take place today at 12pm.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 March 2022 10:25 IST
Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco India

Poco X4 Pro 5G in India will carry a 64-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Poco X4 Pro 5G India launch will be livestreamed on YouTube
  • The new Poco phone was launched globally at MWC 2022
  • Poco X4 Pro 5G in India will have a different rear camera setup

Poco X4 Pro 5G launch in India is set to take place today. The launch will be livestreamed through the Poco India social media channels. Poco X4 Pro 5G in India is expected to be the same model that debuted at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022) last month, albeit with a different primary camera. The new Poco phone is teased to carry premium specifications including a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and 67W fast charging support. It can be compared with models such as Realme 9 5G Speed Edition and Oppo F19 Pro+.

Poco X4 Pro 5G India launch livestream details

Poco X4 Pro 5G India launch is scheduled for 12pm today. The launch will be livestreamed via the Poco India YouTube channel. You can also watch it through the video player embedded below.

Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India is expected to be slightly different from the global pricing of the phone. Poco X4 Pro 5G was launched globally at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,200) for the 8GB + 256GB model. It comes in Laser Black, Laser Blue, and Poco Yellow colours.

Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications

As per the teasers available on the Poco India site and social media channels, Poco X4 Pro 5G in the country will be the same model as the one debuted at MWC 2022 but with a different rear camera setup. The new phone will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back, unlike the 108-megapixel camera available on its global version. Other than that, Poco X4 Pro 5G is teased to have the same 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits that comes with its global model. The smartphone will also carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 695 SoC, same as the global Poco X4 Pro 5G.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G in India is confirmed to have a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It will also have a glass construct build that weighs 205 grams.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India, Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications, Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco India, Poco
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
After Conquering Twitter, Elon Musk Is Thinking About Launching His Own Social Media Platform
Apple Maps’ 3D City View Debuts in Canada’s Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal
Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oscars Winners 2022 — the Full List
  2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for April 2
  3. Jio Brings Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription
  4. How to Watch 2022 Oscars in India
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Date Set for March 31
  7. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  8. Elon Musk Is Giving ‘Serious Thought’ to Launching His Own Social Media
  9. Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Wi-Fi Speaker Review
  10. Bitcoin Price Enters Green Territory for 2022, Altcoins Continue Surge
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Moves Into Green Territory for 2022 as Crypto Market Surge Continues
  2. OnePlus 10R Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Feature 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras
  3. Apple Maps’ 3D City View Debuts in Canada’s Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal
  4. Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  5. After Conquering Twitter, Elon Musk Is Thinking About Launching His Own Social Media Platform
  6. Oscars Winners 2022: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture
  7. Oscars 2022: Date, Time, and How to Watch in India
  8. iQoo U5x With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Jio Rs. 555, Rs. 2,999 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Announced
  10. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for April 2, to Be Available via Amazon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.