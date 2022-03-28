Poco X4 Pro 5G launch in India is set to take place today. The launch will be livestreamed through the Poco India social media channels. Poco X4 Pro 5G in India is expected to be the same model that debuted at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022) last month, albeit with a different primary camera. The new Poco phone is teased to carry premium specifications including a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and 67W fast charging support. It can be compared with models such as Realme 9 5G Speed Edition and Oppo F19 Pro+.

Poco X4 Pro 5G India launch livestream details

Poco X4 Pro 5G India launch is scheduled for 12pm today. The launch will be livestreamed via the Poco India YouTube channel. You can also watch it through the video player embedded below.

Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India is expected to be slightly different from the global pricing of the phone. Poco X4 Pro 5G was launched globally at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,200) for the 8GB + 256GB model. It comes in Laser Black, Laser Blue, and Poco Yellow colours.

Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications

As per the teasers available on the Poco India site and social media channels, Poco X4 Pro 5G in the country will be the same model as the one debuted at MWC 2022 but with a different rear camera setup. The new phone will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back, unlike the 108-megapixel camera available on its global version. Other than that, Poco X4 Pro 5G is teased to have the same 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits that comes with its global model. The smartphone will also carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 695 SoC, same as the global Poco X4 Pro 5G.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G in India is confirmed to have a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It will also have a glass construct build that weighs 205 grams.