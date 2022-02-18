Technology News
loading

Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications, Hands-On Images Leak Tips 108-Megapixel Primary Camera

Poco X4 Pro 5G hands-on image tip centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 February 2022 13:10 IST
Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications, Hands-On Images Leak Tips 108-Megapixel Primary Camera

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Abhishek Yadav

Poco X4 Pro 5G could come with a large rear camera module

Highlights
  • Poco X4 Pro 5G is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • Poco X4 Pro 5G is claimed to pack a 6.7-inch AMOLED display

Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications have been leaked again. The latest set of specifications suggest that the smartphone will come equipped with an 108-megapixel primary sensor as opposed to the 64-megapixel one tipped in the previous leak. Poco X4 Pro 5G is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, and feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The phone, which may come as a successor to the Poco X3 Pro that was unveiled in March last year, has also been leaked in hands-on images.

The latest set of specifications has been leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav, suggesting that the Poco X4 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display instead of 6.67-inch display tipped in a previous leak. Furthermore, the Poco phone is also claimed to come with a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor instead of the 64-megapixel one claimed in the previous leak. Other specifications are identical in both the sets.

The Poco phone is claimed to run on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box, and could feature a display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco X4 Pro 5G is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It could also be available in a 6GB RAM option with 64GB storage. The triple rear camera unit of the Poco X4 Pro 5G is said to include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Poco may include a 16-megapixel front shooter. Further, the handset is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support.

The 108-megapixel camera, 120Hz AMOLED display, and 67W fast charging have also been indicated in the alleged hands-on images of the Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone. The images also show a large camera module and hole-punch display with a centrally-aligned cutout for the front camera.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications, Poco
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
iPhone 14 Pro Models Tipped to Feature 8GB RAM Like Rival Samsung Galaxy S22 Models

Related Stories

Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications, Hands-On Images Leak Tips 108-Megapixel Primary Camera
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  3. OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Launched in India: All Details
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Set for February 21: All You Need to Know
  7. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
  8. OnePlus Products Lineup Tipped, Multiple Nord Series Phone Expected
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A76 Price in India, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications, Hands-On Images Leak Tips 108-Megapixel Primary Camera
  3. iPhone 14 Pro Models Tipped to Feature 8GB RAM Like Rival Samsung Galaxy S22 Models
  4. Fraudulent Metaverse Token on Uniswap Shows Up as Animoca Brands: Here's What We Know
  5. Elon Musk Compared Justin Trudeau to Hitler in Now-Deleted Tweet
  6. Oppo Teases New Wireless Buds, Smartwatch, Tablet to Launch Alongside Oppo Find X5 Series
  7. Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman’s New Costumes Revealed in Toys
  8. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G Teased to Come in 2 Colourways, Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites
  10. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 Update Brings New Content, Special Bundle Celebrating Holi
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.