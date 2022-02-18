Photo Credit: Twitter/ Abhishek Yadav
Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications have been leaked again. The latest set of specifications suggest that the smartphone will come equipped with an 108-megapixel primary sensor as opposed to the 64-megapixel one tipped in the previous leak. Poco X4 Pro 5G is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, and feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The phone, which may come as a successor to the Poco X3 Pro that was unveiled in March last year, has also been leaked in hands-on images.
The latest set of specifications has been leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav, suggesting that the Poco X4 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display instead of 6.67-inch display tipped in a previous leak. Furthermore, the Poco phone is also claimed to come with a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor instead of the 64-megapixel one claimed in the previous leak. Other specifications are identical in both the sets.
The Poco phone is claimed to run on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box, and could feature a display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco X4 Pro 5G is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It could also be available in a 6GB RAM option with 64GB storage. The triple rear camera unit of the Poco X4 Pro 5G is said to include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Poco may include a 16-megapixel front shooter. Further, the handset is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support.
The 108-megapixel camera, 120Hz AMOLED display, and 67W fast charging have also been indicated in the alleged hands-on images of the Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone. The images also show a large camera module and hole-punch display with a centrally-aligned cutout for the front camera.
