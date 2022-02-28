Poco X4 Pro 5G and M4 Pro 4G smartphones were launched globally at MWC 2022 on Monday, February 28. The Poco X4 Pro 5G sports a triple camera setup, and is the first Poco-branded smartphone to sport a 108-megapixel primary camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood and runs on a 5,000mAh battery. Poco M4 Pro 4G that tagged along is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. It's 5G variant was launched in India last month.

Poco X4 Pro 5G, M4 Pro 4G price, availability

Poco X4 Pro 5G price is set at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,300) for the 6GB + 2 RAM and storage model and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,500) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The smartphone will be available in Laser Black, Laser Blue and a new POCO Yellow colour option.

Meanwhile, Poco M4 Pro 4G price is set at EUR 219 (roughly Rs. 18,500) for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model and EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 22,700) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The smartphone will be available in Laser Black, Laser Blue and a new POCO Yellow colour options.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G will be available for purchase from online and offline retailers starting March 2. Poco is yet to officially reveal details of when the smartphone will be launched in India. The Poco M4 Pro 4G is set to launch in India later today.

Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X4 Pro 5G runs on Android 11 with the company's MIUI 13 skin on top. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 1200 nits of peak brightness, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The Poco X4 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Poco X4 Pro 5G also features Dynamic RAM expansion up to 11GB, according to the company.

The new Poco X4 Pro 5G is equipped with a triple camera setup, featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage that can expanded (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G offers connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and an IR Blaster. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging at 67W, according to the company. The smartphone is the thinnest Poco X-series smartphone at 8.12mm and weighs 205 grams, according to the company.

Poco M4 Pro 4G specifications

The dual SIM Poco M4 Pro 4G runs on Android 11. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1000 nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate and touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Poco M4 pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone also comes with Liquid Cool Technology 1.0 for thermal management. It features Dynamic RAM expansion that uses free storage space to boost RAM to up to 11GB.

The Poco M4 Pro 4G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, and an unspecified 118-degree ultrawide camera and a macro camera that can capture images at a distance of 4cm. It offers up to 256GB of storage, which can be expanded (up to 1TB) via microSD storage. The smartphone is equipped with FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack and IR blaster. It sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The Poco M4 Pro 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support that is claimed to charge the phone from 0 to 100 in 61 minutes, according to the company.