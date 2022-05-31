Poco is gearing up for the launch of the Poco X4 GT in India as the handset receives approval from the Bureau of India Standards (BIS). The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi 12X or Xiaomi 12i. Recently, the specifications of the phone were also tipped suggesting that it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. It is also expected to sport a 6.6-inch LCD display and run on Android 12. The handset has been spotted on the BIS database with the model number 22041216I.

Tipster Mukul Sharma said in a tweet that the Poco X4 GT was spotted on the BIS database with the model number 22031216I. The Poco smartphone is said to have received the BIS approval as it has completed the process. The tipster also said that the smartphone is likely to launch India as a rebranded version of the Xiaomi 12X or Xiaomi 12i. This has fueled the speculations and expectations of an imminent launch of the phone in India.

Although, the database listing didn't reveal any details regarding the specifications of the Poco X4 GT, its features have been tipped in the past. According to a recent report Poco X4 GT has been tipped to come with a 6.6-inch LCD display and run Android 12. The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. It is said to be available in two variants with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Poco X4 GT in India is also expected to come with a triple rear camera configuration. It will reportedly get a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera. At the front, the smartphone is said to feature a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Another recent report has also pointed out that the smartphone was spotted on IMEI database and said that it could be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro.

Although, Poco is yet to confirm the details regarding the specifications and the launch of the Poco X4 GT, the recent reports, IMEI database, and BIS database listing, all point towards an imminent launch of the phone in India.