Poco X4 GT Specifications Tipped, Said to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery

Poco X4 GT handset is expected to come with 67W fast charging support.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 19 May 2022 18:19 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

The upcoming Poco X4 GT is expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Poco X4 GT said to sport a 6.6-inch LCD panel
  • Poco X4 GT could offer 67W fast charging
  • The smartphone is said to be a rebranded variant of Redmi Note 11T Pro

Poco X4 GT specifications have been hinted at by a tipster. The smartphone is said to sport a 6.6-inch LCD panel that offers a full-HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is tipped to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and run on Android 12. The handset from Poco is said to come in two storage options and sport a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Moreover, the Poco X4 GT is expected to hit the global markets soon, as it was recently spotted on the IMEI database.

Poco X4 GT specifications (expected)

Tipster Yogesh Brar has tipped some specifications of the upcoming Poco smartphone. According to Brar, the Poco X4 GT specifications would include a 6.6-inch LCD panel, and the phone is said to run on Android 12. The handset would be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and come in two storage options — 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

For optics, the Poco X4 GT is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel lens. For selfies and video calls, the Poco X4 GT is said to be equipped with a 20-megapixel camera. The handset is also tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Additionally, the new Poco phone will feature an X-axis linear motor, NFC, and JBL audio, according to the tipster.

However, the launch date of the upcoming Poco X4 GT has not been officially announced by the company, but according to a recent report, the phone was spotted on the IMEI database, hinting at an imminent launch. The report also suggested that the Poco X4 GT could be a rebranded global variant of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, which is going to launch in the Chinese market on May 24, along with the Redmi Note 11T Pro+.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo TWS 2 ANC, TWS 2e Earphones With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
She Season 2 Release Date Set for June 17, Netflix and Imtiaz Ali Announce

