Poco X4 GT With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

Poco X4 GT price begins at EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 31,200)

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 23 June 2022 18:40 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X4 GT debuts in three colour options

Highlights
  • Poco X4 GT gets a 64-megapixel primary sensor
  • It packs a 5,080mAh battery with 67W charging support
  • Poco X4 GT was launched alongside Poco F4 5G

Poco X4 GT was launched globally on Thursday alongside the Poco F4 5G. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood. The handset also comes with a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for heat dissipation. Poco has included a triple rear camera setup which is headlined by a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor and a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.

Poco X4 GT price, availability

The Poco X4 GT price for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 31,200). The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant price is set at EUR (roughly Rs. 35,300). The Poco handset variants will be available under early bird offer at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 24,600) and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,700) from June 27 to July 7 in Europe. The Poco phone will be available in Black, Blue, and Silver colour options.

poco x4 gt specs twitter Poco X4 GT

Poco X4 GT comes with a flat frame and dual speakers
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco Global

As reported, the Poco X4 GT is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro that was launched in China last month.

Poco X4 GT specifications (based on Redmi Note 11T Pro)

The dual-SIM Poco X4 GT runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 for Poco and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It also comes with LiquidCool 2.0 Technology to keep the temperature under control during intense gaming sessions.

For photography, the Poco X4 GT features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor paired with f/1.89 lens. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens that has 120-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/1.75 aperture macro lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.45 aperture lens for selfies and video calls.

poco x4 gt camera twitter Poco X4 GT

Poco X4 GT gets a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco Global

The Poco X4 GT gets up to 256GB UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the Poco phone include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, 3.5mm jack, and USB Type-C port. It also comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The phone packs a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock for biometric security. The phone measures 163.64x74.29x8.87mm and weighs 200g.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Poco X4 GT

Poco X4 GT

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5080mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Further reading: Poco X4 GT, Poco X4 GT Price in India, Poco X4 GT Specifications, Poco
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro With MariSilicon X Imaging Chip Tipped to Launch in India by Mid-July
Instagram Testing New Options for Users to Verify Their Age

