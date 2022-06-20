Poco X4 GT is all set to launch on June 23, alongside Poco F4 5G. Just days before the formal debut, the brand shared a series of posters on Twitter revealing the key specifications of the two new smartphones. The Poco X4 GT is confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and it will feature a 144Hz LCD display. Poco F4 5G, on the other hand, has been teased to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Further, it will have a 120Hz AMOLED display. Both models are teased to support 67W fast charging

The official Poco Twitter account teased the key specifications of Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 5G. The Poco X4 GT, which is expected to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, is confirmed to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood. It will feature an LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and will have 67W fast charging support.

Poco is teasing the Poco F4 5G with details including the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Further, the handset will sport an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will offer 67W fast charging support. The display will support HDR10+ resolution, Truecolor tuning, and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Poco previously confirmed that the Poco F4 5G will come with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The new Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 5G are scheduled to launch globally on June 23 at 8pm GMT (5:30pm IST) through an online event streamed live via the company's YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook channels. The Poco F4 5G is also confirmed to arrive in the Indian market simultaneously. However, the India launch details of the Poco X4 GT are not known at this moment.