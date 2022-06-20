Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco X4 GT Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, Specifications of Poco F4 5G Teased Alongside

Poco X4 GT Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, Specifications of Poco F4 5G Teased Alongside

Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 5G will have 67W fast charging support.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 June 2022 16:11 IST
Poco X4 GT Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, Specifications of Poco F4 5G Teased Alongside

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco

Poco F4 5G will feature 120Hz refresh rate display

Highlights
  • Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 5G will make their global debut on June 23
  • The launch event will begin at 8pm GMT (5:30pm IST)
  • Poco X4 GT is said to be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 11T Pro

Poco X4 GT is all set to launch on June 23, alongside Poco F4 5G. Just days before the formal debut, the brand shared a series of posters on Twitter revealing the key specifications of the two new smartphones. The Poco X4 GT is confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and it will feature a 144Hz LCD display. Poco F4 5G, on the other hand, has been teased to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Further, it will have a 120Hz AMOLED display. Both models are teased to support 67W fast charging

The official Poco Twitter account teased the key specifications of Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 5G. The Poco X4 GT, which is expected to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, is confirmed to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood. It will feature an LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and will have 67W fast charging support.

Poco is teasing the Poco F4 5G with details including the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Further, the handset will sport an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will offer 67W fast charging support. The display will support HDR10+ resolution, Truecolor tuning, and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Poco previously confirmed that the Poco F4 5G will come with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The new Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 5G are scheduled to launch globally on June 23 at 8pm GMT (5:30pm IST) through an online event streamed live via the company's YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook channels. The Poco F4 5G is also confirmed to arrive in the Indian market simultaneously. However, the India launch details of the Poco X4 GT are not known at this moment.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X4 GT, Poco X4 GT Specifications, Poco F4 5G, Poco F4 5G Specifications, Poco, Redmi Note 11T Pro, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme C30 With Unisoc T612 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Poco X4 GT Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, Specifications of Poco F4 5G Teased Alongside
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  3. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Telegram Premium Subscription Now Official, Offers Additional Features
  6. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Lite Pricing, Colours Tipped
  8. Nokia G400 5G Variants Spotted Ahead of Global Launch: Report
  9. Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: All Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 9T India Launch Set for July, May Feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Report
  2. Poco X4 GT Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, Specifications of Poco F4 5G Teased Alongside
  3. Realme C30 With Unisoc T612 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Vodafone Idea to Consider Raising Funds Worth Rs. 500 Crore at Wednesday Board Meeting
  5. WhatsApp for iPhone May Get Ability to React to Messages With Any Emoji in the Future
  6. Netflix's The Chosen One Suspends Production Following Death of Two Actors in Car Crash
  7. El Salvador President Asks People to Be Patient, Says Bitcoin Value Will Grow After Bear Market
  8. OnePlus 10T Price, Specifications Tipped Again, to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Report
  9. Crypto Fraudsters Swarming to LinkedIn Pose ‘Significant Threat’: FBI’s Sean Ragan
  10. Telegram Premium With Additional Features to Lure Users for Paid Subscription Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.