Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco X4 5G India Variant’s Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing; May Sport Snapdragon 695, 6GB RAM

Poco X4 5G India Variant’s Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing; May Sport Snapdragon 695, 6GB RAM

Poco X4 5G could be a rebranded variant of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 February 2022 12:28 IST
Poco X4 5G India Variant’s Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing; May Sport Snapdragon 695, 6GB RAM

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco

Poco X4 5G is listed to have model number Xiaomi 2201116PI

Highlights
  • Poco X4 5G scored 688 points in single-core tests
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is offered in three variants
  • Poco X4 5G was spotted on US FCC website as well

Poco X4 5G Indian variant has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing suggests that the phone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone has already been spotted on various other certifications websites. The Poco phone is rumoured to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which made its global debut last month. It also has a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. Poco has already globally released the Chinese variant of Redmi Note 11 as Poco M4 Pro 5G.

A Geekbench listing shows a smartphone with model number Xiaomi 2201116PI. This model number has been associated with the Indian variant of Poco X4 5G. It has scored 688 points in single-core test and 2,052 points in the multi-core test. It gets an octa-core SoC with “veux” codename which is believed to belong to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The alleged Poco phone also gets 6GB of RAM which could mean that there will be at least one variant of the phone with 6GB of RAM.

Poco X4 5G reportedly has multiple variants. A handset bearing the model number 2201116PI was also spotted on the BIS website, there is a global variant with model number Xiaomi 2201116PG, and a phone with Xiaomi 2201116PG model number was spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification site.

Additionally, an older report pointed out that Poco X4 5G could be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The phone made its debut in the global market recently with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. It is offered in three storage configurations — 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X4 5G, Poco X4 5G Specifications, Poco, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Teased Ahead of Launch, Series Pricing Details Tipped

Related Stories

Poco X4 5G India Variant’s Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing; May Sport Snapdragon 695, 6GB RAM
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  7. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  8. Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  9. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  10. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.