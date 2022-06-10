Poco is reportedly launching a new smartphone this year and it is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10S. The Chinese brand is also expected to launch a Pro variant of the smartphone as well. The details of the rumoured smartphone were reportedly spotted in Mi Code. The handset was also spotted on the EEC certification list and the IMEI database. The vanilla and the Pro variants are said to be codenamed ‘rosemaryp' and ‘rosemaryp_pro', respectively. The rumoured handset is said to feature specifications similar to the Redmi Note 10S.

According to a report from Xiaomiui, Poco is expected to launch a new phone that will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10S. The report said that the company will launch the rumoured smartphone in two variants, vanilla and Pro. The vanilla variant of the smartphone has been codenamed ‘rosemaryp' and the Pro variant has been codenamed ‘rosemaryp_pro'.

The report added that the two rebranded variants were spotted on the Mi Code recently, and a month back on the EEC certification site and IMEI database. It was said that the rumoured smartphones will be released with the model number 2207117BPG and K7BP. Since, the smartphone is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10S, it can be assumed that the specifications of the rumoured handset will be similar to that of the Redmi smartphone.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 10S in India in May last year. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MedtaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with the Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It launched with Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED touchscreen that is designed to deliver 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The display of the handset also came with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The smartphone was initially launched with only 6GB RAM storage options. Later, Xiaomi launched the 8GB RAM variant as well. Currently, the smartphone is sold in India in three RAM + storage options, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.