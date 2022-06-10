Technology News
loading

Poco Smartphone Spotted on Mi Code, Said to Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10S: Report

The rumoured Poco smartphone is expected to have a Pro variant as well.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 10 June 2022 18:59 IST
Poco Smartphone Spotted on Mi Code, Said to Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10S: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 10S (pictured) features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10S was launched in India in May 2021
  • Redmi Note 10S comes in three storage options
  • New Poco smartphone has been codenamed ‘rosemaryp’

Poco is reportedly launching a new smartphone this year and it is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10S. The Chinese brand is also expected to launch a Pro variant of the smartphone as well. The details of the rumoured smartphone were reportedly spotted in Mi Code. The handset was also spotted on the EEC certification list and the IMEI database. The vanilla and the Pro variants are said to be codenamed ‘rosemaryp' and ‘rosemaryp_pro', respectively. The rumoured handset is said to feature specifications similar to the Redmi Note 10S.

According to a report from Xiaomiui, Poco is expected to launch a new phone that will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10S. The report said that the company will launch the rumoured smartphone in two variants, vanilla and Pro. The vanilla variant of the smartphone has been codenamed ‘rosemaryp' and the Pro variant has been codenamed ‘rosemaryp_pro'.

The report added that the two rebranded variants were spotted on the Mi Code recently, and a month back on the EEC certification site and IMEI database. It was said that the rumoured smartphones will be released with the model number 2207117BPG and K7BP. Since, the smartphone is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10S, it can be assumed that the specifications of the rumoured handset will be similar to that of the Redmi smartphone.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 10S in India in May last year. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MedtaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with the Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It launched with Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED touchscreen that is designed to deliver 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The display of the handset also came with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The smartphone was initially launched with only 6GB RAM storage options. Later, Xiaomi launched the 8GB RAM variant as well. Currently, the smartphone is sold in India in three RAM + storage options, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, stereo speakers
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Capable processor
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10S Specifications, Android 11
WhatsApp Group Chat Can Now Reportedly Have Upto 512 Members

Related Stories

Poco Smartphone Spotted on Mi Code, Said to Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10S: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  2. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  4. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  5. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  6. Apple Is Reportedly Working on 15-Inch MacBook Air for 2023 Release
  7. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Yoga AIO 7 Launched in India: Details
  8. Sony Bravia XR X90K Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India
  9. Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome's New Machine Learning Model to Silence Undesired Notification Permission Prompts
  2. Sun Has More Oxygen and Metals, States New Study Its Chemical Composition
  3. Poco Smartphone Spotted on Mi Code, Said to Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10S: Report
  4. New Study Reveals How Marine Viruses May Aid in Mitigation of Climate Change
  5. WhatsApp Group Chat Can Now Reportedly Have Upto 512 Members
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Tipped to Support Swipe for Split-Screen Feature
  7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates IN-SPACe Headquarter in Ahmedabad 
  8. AMD Roadmap Update Points to RDNA 3 GPUs Launching This Year, 'Zen 5' CPUs in 2024
  9. The Last of Us Remake Out September 2 on PS5, PC Version Under Development
  10. Emotet Botnet Found Infecting Google Chrome to Steal Credit Card Information: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.